MY MOM IS HERE Releases Can't Find My Way Home Cover With Jake E. Lee

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

MY MOM IS HERE has released a cover of Can't Find My Way Home featuring guitarist Jake E. Lee. The new version reimagines the classic song with Lee's guitar work alongside the band.

Recorded live at BerkleeNYC's Power Station, the track transforms the beloved classic through a lush, jazz-inspired orchestral arrangement produced, arranged, and conducted by Terence 'T' Odonkor. Featuring sweeping brass and strings, the reimagined cover offers a bold new interpretation while preserving the emotional core of the original.

''Can't Find My Way Home' has been one of my favorite songs since I was little,' says vocalist Samantha Seiff. 'My dad raised me on classic rock. He made me flash cards when I was about three years old with questions like, 'When I find myself in times of trouble, who comes to me?' ('Mother Mary') or 'How did Jimi Hendrix die?' ('Too much beer and wine.'). Honoring the music I grew up on while creating something that feels me and now is one of my goals with this project.'

The recording features a guest guitar performance from Jake E. Lee, whose signature heavy blues-infused style has made him one of hard rock's most celebrated players.

'I'm originally from Las Vegas, and Jake has played at a lot of studios there over the years. I knew him through his work with Ozzy Osbourne, but he also has a reputation as both an incredible guitarist and a genuinely kind person,' Seiff explains. 'Hearing him put his own stamp on the song was surreal. We're incredibly honored that he wanted to be part of it.'

'Can't Find My Way Home' serves as the final installment in a three-song recording capsule that also includes the band's original single 'The Lucky Dudes.' The sessions allowed My Mom Is Here to expand their signature pop-rock sound with ambitious arrangements while maintaining the energy and chemistry of their live performances.

That chemistry has been central to My Mom Is Here since its formation in 2023 by Seiff and Nick Sare, who first met while singing together in a jazz a cappella group at Columbia University. The duo played their debut performance on a Morningside Heights rooftop wearing matching 'My Mom Is Here' T-shirts, a tongue-in-cheek nod to Sare's mother, who famously attended every one of his previous gigs.

Over the past few years, My Mom Is Here has become known for their high-energy performances, sharp musicianship, and an ethos that balances technical precision with genuine feeling. In 2025, the band released their debut EP, Baby Steps, and embarked on their first U.S. tour.

From their earliest rooftop performance to their latest studio recordings, My Mom Is Here has built a world rooted in connection, musicianship, and a shared love of music that spans generations.

Can't Find My Way Home is available on all streaming platforms: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mymomishere/cant-find-my-way-home

Photo Credit: Holland Rainwater



Photo Credit: Holland Rainwater

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...