MOTHER GOAT to Release SALT LICKS LP via Good Duck

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MOTHER GOAT is set to release a new album titled SALT LICKS through the label Good Duck, according to an announcement circulated by Big Hassle Media.

DRIPPING IN SPACE ROCK AND CREEPY CISTERN REVERB, THE ST. JOHN U.S.V.I. BAND TRADE IN PSYCHOACTIVE LORE AND A TOUCH OF COCONUT TELEGRAPH HEARSAY.

Good Duck Records announced that the legendary and bizarre quartet of Jared Warren, Aaron Strickland, Jalil Jahantab and Taylor Lissandrello – MOTHER GOAT – will be releasing their new full length recording Salt Licks on November 20, 2026. The single 'Lustina' is available to enjoy now.

Salt Licks covers the diverse style of Mother Goat's live shows with an artistic approach, not afraid to be goofy and wild and full of little jokes amongst some fantastic performances on all instruments. Warren, Strickland, Jahantab and Lissandrello built Mother Goat surrounded by vibrant tropical land and seascapes and buoyed with a diverse and active music scene. The initial focus was on original music with rock and funk undertones, but things evolved over the years to extended jams without fear of pushing boundaries.

Each player has their own extensive bio which intersects at this band and each individual experience creates that unique sounding music that is really there for the sake of fun.

Strickland's background starts with church-borne bluegrass flatpicking and banjo, then meanders through math rock metal licks and scratchy funk rhythms. Warren's wanderlust landed him in the Virgin Islands. As Co-founder of Good Duck records, almost any music on St John over the past 3 decades can be traced back to some link with him in some way. His keyboard and organ approach oozes with a trippy approach.

Jahantab is the heart of Mother Goat. His joyous presence and an almost instant ear make him an ideal bass player for an improvisational band. Lissandrello's work ethic and commitment to the art and craft of music production both recorded and live makes what Mother Goat does possible. Whether landing an extensive single take of shakers and tambourines at breakneck speed or riding a jam through the necessary dynamic lifts and falls live, he's a fantastic drummer and always delivers.

From the pop-jam summer song 'Outta My Head' to the sexy funk rock of 'Wet Velvet,' the vibe is undeniable. The album is full of surprises and sounds that are more reminiscent of mid 1970's recording styles and the organic feel that is missing in so much of today's music.

ABOUT GOOD DUCK RECORDS

Launched in the last days of 2024, GOOD DUCK has already released a half-dozen albums, a steady stream of singles, and has racked up reviews and features from Latitudes & Attitudes, CBS Boston, Magnet, Country Music People, and many more. It also saw its first GRAMMY nod with an official ballot nomination for The Addis Revolution in the Best Reggae Album category.

Seasoned St. John artist Jared Warren and relative newcomer Allen Clapp co-founded the artist-driven, community-led non-profit record label almost out of necessity; Clapp's Coral Star Studio had tracked over one hundred fifty songs by nearly twenty different artists since opening its doors in 2022. Those artists needed to bridge the gap from recording to the release of their songs. In early 2026 Good Duck joined forces with New York-based music non-profit Music Masters Collective.

Music Masters Collective is the New York-based music retreat in the Catskills that also hosts Masters Camp at Sea on the Jam Cruise. Its programs have included 'Roots Rock Revival' featuring Oteil Burbridge and the North Mississippi All Stars and 'Three of a Perfect Pair' music camp featuring legendary members of King Crimson, as well as 'Magical Mystery Camp' featuring Peter Asher and Joan Osbourne. Music Masters Collective 501(c)(3) produces one-of-a-kind interactive live music experiences hosted by world class artists designed to build community engagement, foster continuing education and facilitate legacy preservation.

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