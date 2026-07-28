MOODSVILLE Acoustic Sounds Series to Launch with Hawkins, Wess, Garland LPs

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Craft Recordings and Acoustic Sounds are set to launch a new reissue series, Moodsville Acoustic Sounds, bringing renewed attention to recordings by COLEMAN HAWKINS, the FRANK WESS QUARTET, and the RED GARLAND TRIO. The series will draw from the catalog of the original Moodsville label, offering audiophile pressings of jazz sessions from the genre's classic era.

Los Angeles, CA (July 28, 2026)—Craft Recordings announces the launch of the Moodsville Acoustic Sounds series, a new audiophile reissue series dedicated to classic titles from Prestige Records' beloved 1960s jazz imprint, Moodsville. The series opens with three cornerstone titles: Moodsville, Volume 1 (1960), featuring the Red Garland Trio with Eddie 'Lockjaw' Davis; Moodsville, Volume 8 (1960), featuring the Frank Wess Quartet; and Coleman Hawkins' The Hawk Relaxes (1961). All three arrive September 18 and are available now for vinyl pre-order and digital pre-save.

Each album will be released on vinyl in partnership with audiophile leader Acoustic Sounds, a partner Craft has previously collaborated with on its acclaimed Bluesville Records and Contemporary Records Acoustic Sounds series. Delivering the highest-quality listening experience, the LPs feature all-analog mastering (AAA) from the original tapes by GRAMMY-nominated engineer Matthew Lutthans (The Mastering Lab) and are pressed on 180-gram vinyl at Quality Records Pressing (QRP). Faithfully reproduced tip-on jackets round out every release. Additionally, every title in the series will be delivered to digital platforms in stunning hi-res audio.

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