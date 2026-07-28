MIKE BERN Releases THE BELT, Song on War and Fatherhood

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Singer-songwriter MIKE BERN of Tobique First Nation, New Brunswick has released THE BELT, a new single examining the lasting effects of war on one man's fatherhood as seen through a child's eyes. The song traces a household shaped by tension, where an old belt hanging by the door serves as a symbol of discipline, hardship and unspoken generational pain.

Tobique First Nation, New Brunswick singer-songwriter Mike Bern has released 'The Belt,' a haunting new single that looks unflinchingly at the lasting effects of war on one man's fatherhood. Written from a child's point of view, the song moves between fear, respect and an eventual understanding of a father whose battles did not end when he came home.

At the centre of 'The Belt' is a household shaped by tension, one where an old belt hanging by the door becomes a quiet symbol of discipline, hardship and the kind of pain that gets passed down through generations without ever being fully spoken about. Rather than passing judgment on its subject, the song seeks to understand him, portraying a man who was tough, flawed, resilient and deeply committed to his family, someone still carrying invisible wounds long after the war itself had ended. Produced by Mathieu LeGuerrier, the track stands as a tribute to a generation of men who returned home changed and did their best to navigate fatherhood and family life in silence.

Bern captures that emotional inheritance in some of the song's most affecting lines: 'That old black belt hanging by the door / Was worn down thin from years before / Still echoes through these walls / Pain rolls on / Pain rolls on / A house can feel like that / When the war never leaves a man.' Rather than dwelling on punishment itself, the lyrics point to the lingering effects of trauma, showing how the wounds of war can quietly shape a family long after the fighting has ended.

'The Belt' continues a run of releases in which Bern has drawn directly on personal memory and lived experience, a throughline that has defined his songwriting since his earliest work. Raised along the Tobique and Wolastoq rivers, Bern found his way to songwriting during a stay in rehab, when a counsellor recognised the poetic, songlike quality of his writing, a turning point that set him on the path to the career he has built since.

That path has included two acclaimed albums, 'Waponahkew' and 'Ancestors,' along with a string of singles including 'First Mother,' 'Reverberation,' 'New World,' 'Echoes,' 'We Are the Stars' and, most recently, 'Into The River.' Several of these tracks climbed to the top of the Indigenous Music Countdown, and Bern's catalogue has earned nominations for three Native American Music Awards. His work has been championed by outlets including Tinnitist, Cashbox Canada and Roots Music Canada, cementing his place as one of Canada's most consistent Indigenous folk-rock voices.

Before launching his solo career, Bern spent years fronting the bands Kickin' Krotch and District Avenue, opening for acts including Seaway, The Trews, One Bad Son and The Motorleague, and picking up two awards for a District Avenue music video that went on to be featured at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Those years on the road shaped the storyteller he has become, someone equally comfortable channelling grief, ancestry and hard family truths into song.

'The Belt' arrives as the leading single from Bern's upcoming seven song album, expected later this year, a project that continues to explore themes of healing, family, Indigenous identity, and finding hope through life's hardest moments. With this new single, Mike Bern gives voice to experiences that continue to resonate across generations, honouring his Wolastoqey roots while inviting listeners from every background into a story that is deeply, unmistakably human.

Produced by MATHIEU LEGUERRIER, THE BELT continues a pattern in BERN's songwriting of drawing on personal memory and lived experience, a throughline present since his earliest work.

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