MEGASOUND Releases 'Dog Leash' Video Ahead of Aug. 7 Debut Album

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MEGASOUND, the indie-pop supergroup formed by Kerry Alexander and Chris Hoge of BAD BAD HATS and Elana Carroll of PARTY NAILS, has released a music video for its new single Dog Leash. The track arrives ahead of the band's self-titled debut album, due out August 7, 2026 on Don Giovanni Records.

The music video stars Carroll's beloved pup, Snoopy, who provides a vibrant and disorienting tour of his hometown of Los Angeles.

Says songwriter Kerry Alexander of the track:

'I'm a dog, but I'm not on your leash'. 'Dog Leash' is one of the darker sonic offerings on Megasound. The lyrics evoke desperation, delusion, and defiance via mundane moments tinged with dreamlike surrealism ('In the waiting room of promises / I just skim a magazine'). Elana Carroll's vocals roil and recede inside the moody track and Chris Hoge delivers the guitar solo equivalent of burning it all down.

(L to R: Kerry Alexander, Elana Carroll, Chris Hoge)

Dog Leash follows previously released singles Supersize and Lemon Peel from the forthcoming album. The video features Carroll's dog Snoopy touring Los Angeles, and the song is now available on streaming platforms and Bandcamp, with the full album Megasound available for pre-order ahead of its Friday release.

Photo Credit: Dan Stewart



Photo Credit: Dan Stewart

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