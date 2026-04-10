Lyle Lovett Sets Small Large Band Tour Across North America
Tickets for the dates are now on sale.
Four-time Grammy Award–winner Lyle Lovett has announced new dates for his expansive 2026 tour, this time performing with his Small Large Band. Tickets for the dates are now on sale here.
A singer, composer, and actor, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues. Lovett's career spans 14 albums and many accolades, including four Grammy Awards, the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and being named Texas State Musician. His live performances range from solo tours to those with his Acoustic Group, Large Band, or Small Large Band.
TOUR DATES 2026:
SUMMER:
July 9 – Midland, MI – Midland Center for the Arts*
July 10 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre
July 11 – La Crosse, WI – Pending*
July 12 – Bayfield, WI – Pending*
July 14 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
July 15 – Madison, WI – Overture Center for the Arts
July 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre*
July 17 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center*
July 18 – La Grange, KY – Pending
July 21 – Charlottesville, VA – Pending
July 22 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall*
July 23 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent
July 24 – Cohasset, MA – South Shore Music Circus
July 25 – Northampton, MA – The Pines Theater*
* Hayes Carll as support
FALL:
September 9 – Calgary, AB – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
September 10 – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
September 11 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre
September 12 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre
September 14 – Abbotsford, BC – Rogers Forum
September 15 – Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theatre
September 16 – Victoria, BC – The Royal Theatre
September 18 – Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre
September 20 – Lethbridge, AB – VisitLethbridge.com Arena
September 22 – Regina, SK – Conexus Arts Centre
September 23 – Saskatoon, SK – TCU Place
September 24 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
September 26 – Thunder Bay, ON – Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
September 27 – Sault Ste. Marie, ON – Sault Community Theatre Centre
September 28 – North Bay, ON – The Capitol Centre
September 29 – London, ON – Canada Life Place
September 30 – Toronto, ON – The Queen Elizabeth Theatre
October 1 – Kingston, ON – Slush Puppie Place
October 3 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre
^The Hello Darlins will be supporting all Canada shows
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