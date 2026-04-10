Lyle Lovett Sets Small Large Band Tour Across North America

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Four-time Grammy Award–winner Lyle Lovett has announced new dates for his expansive 2026 tour, this time performing with his Small Large Band. Tickets for the dates are now on sale here.

A singer, composer, and actor, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues. Lovett's career spans 14 albums and many accolades, including four Grammy Awards, the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and being named Texas State Musician. His live performances range from solo tours to those with his Acoustic Group, Large Band, or Small Large Band.

TOUR DATES 2026:

SUMMER:

July 9 – Midland, MI – Midland Center for the Arts*

July 10 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre

July 11 – La Crosse, WI – Pending*

July 12 – Bayfield, WI – Pending*

July 14 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

July 15 – Madison, WI – Overture Center for the Arts

July 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre*

July 17 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center*

July 18 – La Grange, KY – Pending

July 21 – Charlottesville, VA – Pending

July 22 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall*

July 23 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent

July 24 – Cohasset, MA – South Shore Music Circus

July 25 – Northampton, MA – The Pines Theater*

* Hayes Carll as support

FALL:

September 9 – Calgary, AB – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

September 10 – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

September 11 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre

September 12 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre

September 14 – Abbotsford, BC – Rogers Forum

September 15 – Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theatre

September 16 – Victoria, BC – The Royal Theatre

September 18 – Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre

September 20 – Lethbridge, AB – VisitLethbridge.com Arena

September 22 – Regina, SK – Conexus Arts Centre

September 23 – Saskatoon, SK – TCU Place

September 24 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

September 26 – Thunder Bay, ON – Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

September 27 – Sault Ste. Marie, ON – Sault Community Theatre Centre

September 28 – North Bay, ON – The Capitol Centre

September 29 – London, ON – Canada Life Place

September 30 – Toronto, ON – The Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 1 – Kingston, ON – Slush Puppie Place

October 3 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre

^The Hello Darlins will be supporting all Canada shows