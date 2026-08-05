Listen: Marcus Paul James Releases New Single 'Beautiful'

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Tony and Grammy winning Broadway star and acclaimed recording artist Marcus Paul James has released his new single, "Beautiful," available worldwide on all streaming platforms on August 5, 2026. Check out the song here.

Written with breathtaking honesty, Beautiful captures one of life's most universal emotions: the longing to return to a time when love felt effortless, hope felt endless, and the future seemed limitless. Rather than dwelling on heartbreak alone, the song asks a question nearly everyone has asked themselves at some point: Can we ever get back to the way things were?

Anchored by the haunting opening lyric, "Weren't we on the precipice of glory?" and the unforgettable refrain, "Run, catch that last train back to Beautiful," the song transforms "Beautiful" into something far greater than a destination. It becomes a memory, a feeling, and a place we all carry within us. With soaring melodies and emotionally charged vocals, Marcus delivers a performance that feels both deeply personal and universally relatable. Whether listeners hear the song through the lens of a relationship, a friendship, a family bond, or simply a chapter of life they've outgrown, Beautiful offers space for everyone to find themselves within its story.

"I think every person has a version of 'Beautiful' in their life," says Marcus Paul James. "It's that place you revisit in your mind where everything felt right—before life became more complicated. I wanted to write a song that lets people remember those moments while reminding them how powerful they really were."

Marcus Paul James has earned widespread acclaim for his commanding performances on Broadway productions and Grammy Award-winning soundtracks. While audiences know him as one of Broadway's most electrifying voices, his original music reveals an equally compelling artist whose songwriting is rooted in vulnerability, soul, and authentic human connection. Drawing inspiration from classic soul while embracing his unique sound, Marcus continues to establish himself as an artist whose music transcends genre. His songs are driven not by trends, but by timeless storytelling, an approach that has resonated with listeners who crave honesty in an increasingly fast-paced world. Beautiful stands as Marcus' most emotionally resonant release to date, reminding listeners that while we may never truly return to the places we've lost, the memories that shaped us continue to define who we become.

The single arrives ahead of Marcus' upcoming New York concert, "All of Me," at The Green Room 42, where audiences will experience Beautiful live alongside selections from his growing catalog of original music.

About Marcus Paul James

Marcus Paul James is a Brooklyn-born singer, songwriter, and Broadway performer celebrated for his extraordinary vocal ability and emotionally compelling performances. With an acclaimed career spanning Broadway, television, and original recording projects, Marcus blends soul, R&B, gospel, and theatrical storytelling into a sound that is uniquely his own. Whether on stage or in the studio, his work is rooted in authenticity, vulnerability, and the belief that music has the power to bring people together.

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