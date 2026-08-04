Karlie Bartholomew Turns Childhood Memories Into Single LOVE YOU LIKE A ROSE

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Nashville-based singer-songwriter Karlie Bartholomew has released a new single, LOVE YOU LIKE A ROSE, now available on streaming platforms. The folk-inspired track draws on memories of childhood summers and reflects on the people and places that shape a person over time.

Rooted in folk-inspired storytelling and wrapped in warm, wistful melodies, 'Love You Like A Rose' reflects on childhood summers, the passage of time, and the invisible threads that connect us to the people and places that first taught us what love feels like. Through snapshots of buttercups staining her chin, chasing fireflies at dusk, and the familiar sound of wind moving through the trees, Bartholomew invites listeners into memories that feel deeply personal yet universally familiar.

'As a child, I created my own way of saying goodbye to my family that ended with: 'Love you like a flower, love you like a rose, remember me,'' Karlie explains. 'This song grew out of that memory and became my way of saying goodbye to carefree summers spent in my parents' backyard.'

As the song unfolds, memories of backyard adventures gradually give way to adulthood, mirroring the ways both landscapes and lives change over time. Swings become gardens. Bare feet become careful steps forward. Home becomes something carried within us rather than a place we can return to. With quiet grace, 'Love You Like A Rose' serves as a reminder that while growing up often means leaving, the people and places that shaped us remain a part of who we become.

Known for crafting songs that feel more like conversations than performances, Bartholomew continues to establish herself as a poignant songwriter with a gift for capturing life's most meaningful moments. 'Love You Like A Rose' is a heartfelt reflection on growing up, letting go, and carrying the people and places we love with us wherever life takes us.

About Karlie Bartholomew

Karlie Bartholomew is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter whose music blends folk-inspired storytelling with honest, emotionally resonant lyrics. Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, Karlie discovered her voice through music at a young age. While shy as a child, she began writing songs early and jumped at every opportunity to perform, starting with elementary school talent shows.

Following in her father's musical footsteps, Karlie taught herself to play guitar on his retired six-string in high school. Deeply influenced by artists like Joni Mitchell and Elliott Smith, her songwriting is rooted in authenticity, intimacy, and rich emotional landscapes. 'My songs focus on storytelling, hoping the listener can see themselves in my music,' she shares. Her smooth vocals and introspective lyrics create a sound that can quiet any room.

In 2017, while studying at Berklee College of Music, Karlie was selected as a featured soloist for the school's commencement concert, honoring Lucinda Williams. She performed for an audience of over 7,000 people—including Williams herself, Lionel Richie, Todd Rundgren, and Neil Portnow—before graduating with a degree in Professional Music, with focuses in Contemporary Writing/Production and Performance.

Karlie released her debut EP A Way to Start in December 2021, following the singles 'Brooklyn Park,' 'Back Bay,' and 'May.' The project earned praise from both press and listeners, procuring coverage from Nashville Noise, Tinnitist, New Music Weekly Magazine, BuzzMusic and more.

Her latest single, 'Love You Like A Rose,' reflects on childhood summers and the ways we grow alongside the landscapes that shape us. The single was released on July 24th, 2026.

Bartholomew has said the song grew out of a farewell phrase she created as a child to say goodbye to her family, and that it became her way of marking the end of carefree summers spent in her parents' backyard.

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