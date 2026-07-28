K-LONE to Release Have a Few Days Off EP on Wisdom Teeth

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K-LONE has announced a new mini-LP titled HAVE A FEW DAYS OFF, set to arrive on Wisdom Teeth. The label announcement coincides with the release of the lead single HOLD UP, available today on all platforms. The forthcoming record marks K-LONE's first release on Wisdom Teeth since his 2023 outing SWELLS.

K-LONE returns to Wisdom Teeth with 'Have a few days off' - a mini-LP of vivid, 4K club music that seeks out precious moments of release in an increasingly restless world.

The record marks his first outing on the label since 2023's 'Swells', and in that time - once again - the world has changed. Thousand acre data centres. Multirotor drones. These long hot summers. K-LONE's music has always played with escapism, but this time the question is: can music and creativity continue to provide escape when the world gets too loud to block out?

Stylistically the record absorbs the full range of K-LONE's key musical touchstones - from swinging minimal house through to autonomic d'n'b and drifting ambient techno. Many of his established calling cards are on display here: his bright resounding chords, buoyant basslines, and fragmented vocal hooks. The record is full of joy and rapture, yet something feels off. Amongst the glowing melodies is a creeping dissonance. ASMR vocals float in and out of the mix like eerie audio hallucinations, and synths melt and detune as if warped from excessive heat. Amongst the idyll, life creeps in at the edges.

Colourful yet discordant; familiar yet strange. 'You're looking really sleepy. Have a few days off.'

According to the announcement, HAVE A FEW DAYS OFF draws on K-LONE's established musical touchstones, moving between minimal house, drum and bass, and ambient techno, while incorporating ASMR-style vocal textures and detuned synth work throughout the record.

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