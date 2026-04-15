Jessie Ware Unveils 'The Superbloom Tour' Across North America and Europe

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Jessie Ware has unveiled the dates for The Superbloom Tour, her biggest tour to date and first-ever UK arena run, in support of her forthcoming album Superbloom, out 17th April via EMI Records. Pre-order the album HERE.

Kicking off in Toronto on October 6th, the tour will see Ware perform across North America with stops in Toronto, New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Washington DC, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, before heading to Mexico City at Teatro Metropolitan.

The run continues across Europe before culminating in a UK arena stretch, including a hometown show at London’s The O2 Arena, alongside dates in Glasgow and Manchester.

The artist presale starts Tuesday 21st April at 9am local time, whilst the general on sale is Thursday 23rd April at 9am local time. All information on how to access the pre-sale and general ticket sales are HERE.

Jessie Ware said of the tour announcement: “I am so excited to be performing my biggest shows ever. We made it to arenas!!! I am playing iconic venues around the world and I couldn’t be happier. The ‘Superbloom’ Tour will be filled with celebration, dancing, theatre, cowboys and goddesses and of course a LOT of singing. Can’t wait to step into my garden where we all shall bloom!”

Superbloom arrives almost three years after Ware’s That! Feels Good!, which debuted at No. 3 on the Official UK Albums Chart and marked her highest-ever entry on the US Top Album Sales chart. Across her career, Ware has earned two UK Top 3 albums with What’s Your Pleasure? and That! Feels Good!, alongside multiple BRIT Award nominations.

Tour Dates

Tue 10/06/26 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY Toronto

Thu 10/08/26 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sat 10/10/26 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Sun 10/11/26 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue 10/13/26 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Fri 10/16/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Tue 10/20/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Thu 10/22/26 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropolitan

Tue 11/10/26 – Paris, FR – Casino de Paris

Thu 11/12/26 – Prague, CZ – SaSaZu

Fri 11/13/26 – Gdansk, PL – Inside Seaside Festival

Sat 11/14/26 – Vilnius, LT – Compensa Concert Hall

Mon 11/16/26 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt

Wed 11/18/26 – Copenhagen, DK – K.B Hallen

Fri 11/20/26 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

Sat 11/21/26 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

Sat 11/28/26 – London, UK – The O2

Tue 12/01/26 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre

Fri 12/04/26 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Sat 12/05/26 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Photo Credit: Jack Grange