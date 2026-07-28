JIM JAMES to Release Title Track From Upcoming Solo Album

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JIM JAMES has shared the title track from his upcoming solo album, giving listeners an early preview of the project ahead of its release.

Jim James has shared 'Wowed Out,' the title track and latest single from his upcoming new solo album. A minimalist but strangely enthralling incantation of surrender to the sublime, 'Wowed Out' sets its existential musing against a gorgeously transportive sonic backdrop, steadily sinking into the subconscious through its shapeshifting texture and ethereal atmosphere. An official music video with concept, analog videographic illusions, and editing by W.G. Rickel premieres today on YouTube.

'Lately I've been really into music like Alice Coltrane's spiritual recordings,' says Jim James, 'where it's just her and organ praying together, and there's no major event. I wanted these songs to feel like a journey that takes you somewhere rewarding, without always trying for some big dramatic payoff like a massive chorus or a huge guitar solo.'

The 3x GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and founding member of My Morning Jacket's fifth solo LP and first solo recording in eight years, WOWED OUT arrives on Friday, August 28. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now. Taking its title from James' self-coined term for the sensory overload he's experienced in an age of chronic overstimulation, the album's unlikely genesis closely mirrors its underlying themes of reclamation and rediscovery. Produced entirely by James, WOWED OUT took shape in the fall of 2025 as he began sorting through a stash of recordings originally created for two major film-scoring projects in the early 2010s alongside his longtime friend, award-winning composer Brian Reitzell (known for his extensive work with Sofia Coppola, including such films as Lost in Translation, The Virgin Suicides, and more). The Kentucky-based singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist has now transformed this vast archive of music into an audacious, immersive new work of soulful psychedelia.

'For years I kept returning to all this music we'd made and couldn't figure out what to do with it,' James says. 'But for some reason, last year everything started flowing in a really beautiful way.'

Solo Headline Tour

A solo headline tour begins November 28 in his hometown of Louisville, KY.

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch



Photo Credit: Danny Clinch / Download Hi-Res Image

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