JAMIE SHE to Release Debut Album 'Funeral Songs', New Single

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

JAMIE SHE, an avant-pop artist, has announced her debut album, titled FUNERAL SONGS, alongside the release of a new single called KISS ME WHILE YOU CAN.

Jamie She announces debut solo album Funeral Songs, out independently September 3rd. Alongside the announcement, she shares the album's latest single, 'Kiss Me While You Can'.

ALBUM RELEASE SHOW @ THE CINEMA MUSEUM

An album release show is scheduled for Thursday 3rd September at The Cinema Museum.

There are musicians, and then there is Jamie She. A bona fide multimedia artist in every sense, today he announces his debut solo album, Funeral Songs, out independently on September 3rd. Despite its title, there's little to mourn here. Instead, Jamie revels in a world of self-described 'Glum Glam', where wonky avant-pop, glam rock and electronic new wave collide with theatrical flair. Alongside the announcement, he shares the album's latest single, 'Kiss Me While You Can'.

Writing, producing, and mixing every aspect of his music himself (from vocals and guitars to bass, keys, drums, and programming), Jamie approaches music as just one part of a much wider artistic practice. Beyond the studio, he directs his own films, paints, acts and creates every aspect of the visual worlds that surround his songs, crafting a singular creative universe entirely of his own making.

Speaking about the album, Jamie reveals, 'Funeral Songs is my debut album, born out of a period where I was unintentionally writing about funerals and death, while trying to write about partying and being alive. Some songs are about both. Others are more directly trying to communicate with the beyond.'

His most recent number from an album that constantly finds joy inside darkness is 'Kiss Me While You Can'. The track perfectly encapsulates the record's peculiar emotional duality. Equal parts euphoric and apocalyptic, Jamie describes it simply as: 'A dance number, suitable for the end of the world or other such disasters.' This is expertly crafted in the line - 'this samba's turning sombre, so kiss my while you can'.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...