JAH9 to Launch Summer Tour Across Europe and the United States

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Reggae artist JAH9 has announced a summer tour that will take the performer across Europe and the United States, according to a recent announcement. Specific tour stops and dates were not detailed in the announcement.

JAH9 is set to return to the road this August with an exclusive run of summer performances spanning Europe and the United States. The limited engagement will see the Jamaican singer-songwriter bring her captivating live show to renowned festivals and intimate venues, giving audiences a rare opportunity to experience one of reggae's most compelling voices live.

The tour is set to begin on Saturday, August 1 at Reggaeland Festival, followed by Nomade Reggae Festival on Sunday, August 2. The U.S. leg continues with an appearance at the legendary Reggae on the River in Humboldt, California, on Saturday, August 15, before heading to Dub Club at Echoplex in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 19, and concluding at The Harp in San Diego on Thursday, August 20.

Known for her soulful delivery approach to reggae music, JAH9 has built an impressive catalogue that continues to resonate with audiences around the world. From beloved fan favorites to her latest releases, her music reflects both artistic growth and an unwavering commitment to conscious storytelling.

On this tour fans can expect a set that blends JAH9's signature anthems with newer material, showcasing the depth of her catalogue while celebrating the next chapter of her musical journey. Over the years, JAH9 has established herself as a respected presence on the international live circuit, performing at major festivals and venues across Europe, North America, Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean. Her ability to connect deeply with audiences through powerful performances has cemented her reputation as one of reggae's premier live acts, with a global following that continues to grow.

Fans are encouraged to secure tickets early, as these select summer performances are expected to draw audiences eager to experience JAH9's celebrated live show.

Tour Dates

Saturday, August 1 – Reggaeland Festival

Sunday, August 2 – Nomade Reggae Festival

Saturday, August 15 – Reggae on the River – Humboldt, California

Wednesday, August 19 – Dub Club at Echoplex – Los Angeles, California

Thursday, August 20 – The Harp – San Diego, California

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