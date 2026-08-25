Inter Arma to Launch 20th Anniversary Tour Oct 8-16

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Inter Arma will mark the twentieth anniversary of the band's formation with a run of East Coast tour dates this October. The Richmond quintet will perform select songs from across their catalog, both new and old, in select markets during the run.

Since their formation twenty years ago, Inter Arma have resisted generalization and categorization, but one thing that's consistently true is that the Richmond quintet possess an unparalleled sense of scope. Over the course of six full length albums, most recently the band's 2024 LP New Heaven, and a handful of splits and EPs, Inter Arma have continued to broaden their dynamics by seesawing between piledriving momentum and swirling oblivion.

Vocalist Mike Paparo commented: 'Inter Arma played our first show in a grimy basement in Richmond, VA on October 12th, 2006. 20 years and exactly 900 shows later we're proud to announce a 20th anniversary east coast run featuring stints from longtime Richmond comrades Antichrist Siege Machine and our new friends Chained to the Bottom of Ocean! We'll be playing material from across our discography for this brief run, including dusting off some rockers that haven't been heard in well over a decade. These will be our final shows for the foreseeable future before we retreat back to our dingy practice space to finish album number six. We hope to see you there!'

Inter Arma, on tour:

Oct 08 Atlanta, GA – The Earl ^

Oct 09 Asheville, NC – Static Age ^

Oct 10 Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506 ^

Oct 11 Richmond, VA – Cobra Cabana ^

Oct 12 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery %

Oct 13 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place %

Oct 14 Worcester, MA – Ralph's Rock Diner %

Oct 15 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus %

Oct 16 Philadelphia, PA – Nikki Lopez %

^ with Antichrist Siege Machine

% with Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean

Photo Credit: David Fitt | Hi-res here



Photo Credit: David Fitt | Hi-res here

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