INJI Shares BRIGHT IDEAS Ahead of Lollapalooza Performance

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INJI is set to take the stage at Lollapalooza, and ahead of the festival performance, the artist has spoken about her song BRIGHT IDEAS, according to a release from 2b Entertainment.

Turkish-born and pop provocateur, INJI releases 'BRIGHT IDEAS,' a breakthrough that finds this NY based artist being as brassy and irreverent as ever.

Written in the aftermath of a breakup, 'BRIGHT IDEAS' is what happens when heartbreak stops sulking in the corner and demands to be danced to. Sonically, it's her widest swing yet: hyperpop, rap, electronic textures, and Y2K pop collide with echoes of M.I.A. and Death Grips. The track arrives with INJI's most cinematic visual to date, an avant-garde short film, shot over a week, that stages the song's tug-of-war between confidence and longing.

INJI on the track shares 'I wrote this song right after landing a brutal red-eye coming back from a 48 hour bender in NYC, freestyling almost the entire thing. I was feeling my most confident after getting hella professional and romantic attention at this huge party, and yet the only thing on my mind was yearning for this no-good-for-me relationship. I think a lot of the magic of this song comes from the child-like honesty and naivete of the writing.'

The track lands right on time — INJI hits Lollapalooza this Sunday, August 2 at 4:00 PM on the Airbnb stage.

About INJI

INJI is a 25-year-old Turkish-born, NYC-based artist, who has carved out her own lane with explosive dance-pop rooted in classical and jazz training. While graduating from The Wharton School of Business, she launched her solo career with the viral smash 'GASLIGHT,' which dominated TikTok and streamed in the millions. Her follow-up, 'BELLYDANCING,' hit 56.5M+ streams, topped global playlists, and earned 300K+ Shazams in its first week.

Fresh off a sold-out US tour and recently on the cover of Numéro, INJI is an artist not just to watch, but to sound off with and maybe have a couple of shots with – Chicago you've been warned!

Photo Credit: Luis Lopez | Download HERE



Photo Credit: Luis Lopez | Download HERE

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