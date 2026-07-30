I JUST HAD TO FALL Single, HEARTS UP AFTER DARK Show Mark Ashley Paul's New Era

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Recording artist Ashley Paul, previously known for dance and pop releases that reached Billboard charts, is moving toward a jazz-influenced sound with the release of her new single, I Just Had to Fall, issued through Dauman/Universal. Paul is set to bring that new direction to the stage in December when she makes her debut at 54 Below in New York City with an evening titled Hearts Up After Dark.

Rich with emotion and classic influences, the recording marks a graceful evolution toward jazz-inspired storytelling and sophisticated vocal performance.

Rather than leaving behind the energetic music that introduced her to audiences around the world, Paul is expanding her artistic identity—embracing the traditions of classic vocalists while continuing to write and perform contemporary original music.

That evolution will come to life this December when Paul makes her 54 Below debut in New York City with 'Hearts Up After Dark,' an intimate evening celebrating both beloved standards and original compositions. Widely regarded as one of the country's premier cabaret venues, 54 Below has welcomed many of Broadway's most celebrated performers, making it the ideal stage for Paul's next artistic chapter.

Backed by live musicians, the performance will feature selections from her own catalog—including fan favorites such as 'Hearts Up' and 'Bingo Baby'—alongside timeless classics including 'Fever' and 'Dream a Little Dream of Me.' The evening promises an elegant blend of jazz, cabaret, contemporary pop, and heartfelt storytelling, highlighting Paul's versatility as both a vocalist and performer.

Supporting this new musical direction is the launch of the Ashley Paul Trio, a live ensemble created to explore the rich tradition of jazz standards while introducing audiences to original material written with the same emotional depth and sophistication. Future recordings from the trio will continue to bridge the worlds of classic American song and contemporary songwriting.

Paul is also collaborating on new music with production duo Bizkit and Butta, four-time Grammy-nominated and Soul Train Award-winning producers whose work includes John Legend's Billboard No. 1 hit, 'Tonight.' Together, they are developing new recordings that further showcase Paul's evolving artistry and vocal range.

While Ashley Paul has already built an international career through charting releases, radio success, and streaming milestones, this latest creative direction reflects something more personal: an artist embracing the power of live performance, timeless songwriting, and authentic emotional connection.

With 'I Just Had to Fall,' the debut of the Ashley Paul Trio, and 'Hearts Up After Dark' at 54 Below on December 29, Paul invites audiences to experience a side of her artistry rooted not only in melody, but in storytelling—the kind of performance that lingers long after the final note.

About Ashley Paul

Ashley Paul is a Billboard recording artist, singer-songwriter, and live performer whose work spans pop, dance, adult contemporary, and jazz-inspired music. With charting releases, international radio airplay, and a growing reputation for dynamic live performances, Paul continues to evolve as an artist, blending contemporary songwriting with timeless vocal traditions. Her latest single, 'I Just Had to Fall,' is available now on all major streaming platforms, with 'Hearts Up After Dark' making its debut at 54 Below in New York City on December 29.

The 54 Below performance is expected to feature live musicians backing a mix of original songs, including Hearts Up and Bingo Baby, alongside standards such as Fever and Dream a Little Dream of Me. The show coincides with the formation of the Ashley Paul Trio, a live ensemble built around jazz standards and original material.

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