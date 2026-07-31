HONEYBEAR, THE BAND to Play Horseshoe Tavern, Talks New Single 'Just Your Fool'

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Vancouver soul, blues and roots quartet HONEYBEAR, THE BAND is scheduled to perform at Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern on August 7, arriving on the heels of the release of its new single, 'Just Your Fool.' The band has built a following across Canada through its blend of vintage soul, blues and R&B delivered with a contemporary edge.

Vancouver based soul, blues and roots quartet Honeybear, the Band releases its new single 'Just Your Fool' out now, a classic blues ballad built around the timeless pull of devotion, even when that devotion may not be entirely returned. The track continues the band's run of vintage inspired storytelling, delivered through the warm, horn laced sound that has become their signature.

'Just Your Fool' has already racked up more than 30,000 streams, proving there's still a strong appetite for authentic, human performances and timeless songwriting. A riff on the classic Slim Harpo tune 'Raining in My Heart,' the song harks back to an earlier era, both sonically and lyrically.

Written by bandmates Colin Brumelle and Ian Beaty and produced by Jeff Zipp, 'Just Your Fool' brings together the full lineup, with Beaty on bass and vocals, Brumelle on guitar, Cindy Fairbanks on keyboards and Geoff Hicks on drums, joined by Jerry Cook on saxophone and Jocelyn Waugh on trumpet. The horn arrangement adds a rich, old-school texture to the track, grounding the song's emotional weight in the kind of soul instrumentation the band has built its reputation on.

Formed in 2023, Honeybear brought together four longtime friends and veteran performers who had crossed paths for decades on tours across Canada and down the West Coast. The band's origin traces back to the pandemic, when the group found itself jamming outdoors in parks, running amps and PA systems off jerry rigged motorcycle batteries just to keep playing live music together. That instinct to connect through sound has carried through to every release since.

The band's debut album, 'I Was Wrong,' self released in June 2025 on their own Playmor label, has surpassed eight million streams on Spotify with close to 180,000 monthly listeners, earning placement on official Spotify Editorial playlists including Retro Soul, The New Retro and Best Blues of 2025. The record has also found a home on the airwaves, receiving support from CBC, NPR, CKUA and indie and co-op radio stations around the world.

That momentum has translated directly to the stage, with Honeybear quickly becoming a festival favourite at Rifflandia, Barnside Harvest Fest, Vancouver Jazz Festival, Kitchener Blues Fest, Wapiti and Starbelly, alongside sold-out club dates at celebrated rooms like The Horseshoe in Toronto, the Rainbow in Ottawa and the Ironwood in Calgary. The band's rise has not gone unnoticed within the industry, earning a nomination for a Blues Music Award from the Memphis based Blues Foundation, a Blues Artist of the Year nomination from the WCMA, a spot on the Vancouver Sun's '10 Artists to Watch in 2026,' and Roots Music Canada's New Discovery of the Year for 2025.

Tour Dates

July 16 North Vancouver, BC, Seylynn Park Stage

July 24 Langley, BC, Fort Langley Jazz Fest

July 30 Edmonton, AB, Double Dragon, second show added

July 31 Edmonton, AB, Double Dragon, sold out

Aug 1 Calgary, AB, Calgary Blues Fest

Aug 2 Red Deer, AB, Bo's Bar & Stage

Aug 4 Ottawa, ON, 27 Club

Aug 5 Montreal, QC, La Sala Rossa, sold out

Aug 6 Kingston, ON, Broom Factory, sold out

Aug 7 Toronto, ON, Horseshoe

Aug 8 Kitchener, ON, Kitchener Blues Festival

Aug 9 West Vancouver, BC, Harmony Arts Festival

Sept 10 Vancouver, BC, Hollywood Theatre, album release party

HONEYBEAR, THE BAND formed when four musicians began playing together in parks during the pandemic, powering their equipment with motorcycle batteries. Since then, the group has performed at festivals across Canada and built a following through headline shows described as selling out.

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