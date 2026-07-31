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HAYLA's New Album DARK Marks Shift to Alternative Storytelling

The artist trades dancefloor anthems for a moodier, story-driven sonic direction.

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HAYLA's New Album DARK Marks Shift to Alternative Storytelling

HAYLA has released her new album DARK, a project that marks a departure from the dancefloor-oriented pop sound she has been known for in favor of a more cinematic, alternative approach to songwriting. The release positions the artist toward narrative-driven storytelling across the record.

GRAMMY-nominated, Gold-certified songwriter and powerhouse vocalist Hayla unveils her sophomore album DARK, an impactful and ethereal sequel to 2025's DUSK, out today, July 31. Filled with a haunting and ethereal atmosphere and mesmerizing harmonies as heard on previous singles 'HEAL,' 'ENOUGH,' and 'EASIER,' plus today's focus track 'DARK,' this project signifies her bold shift from dance floor anthems into powerful alternative storytelling.

Watch Hayla perform the title track at St Pancras Church in London

Each song on DARK carries a lingering sensation, as it puts Hayla's effortless alto vocals on full display. The release's focus track 'DARK,' establishes an overall mood and theme for the record within a gentle yet resonant soundscape. 'I'm not alone in the dark, I feel you heavy on my heart,' she proclaims, before exploring the nuances of emotions around isolation, connection, grief, and longing throughout the project.

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