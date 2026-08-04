GOTHAM FILM & MEDIA INSTITUTE Sets Lineup for 2026 GOTHAM WEEK

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The Gotham Film & Media Institute has announced its lineup for the upcoming edition of GOTHAM WEEK, the organization's industry program geared toward filmmakers and media professionals.

Programming includes Project Market, Gotham Week Expo, and Gotham Week Honors. Gotham Week 2026 will take place Sunday, September 27th – Saturday, October 3rd in Brooklyn, NY. Full schedule of programming is available at www.thegotham.org/gotham-week.

The Gotham Film and Media Institute announced the full programming lineup for Gotham Week 2026, taking place Sunday, September 27th – Saturday, October 3rd in Brooklyn, NY, with a return to DUMBO, Brooklyn. Gotham Week 2026 will feature the Project Market, Gotham Week Expo, Gotham Week Honors, expanded screenings, a full day of Filmmaker Magazine programming, and opportunities for The Gotham EDU community to hone their craft and showcase their work.

'The Gotham Week Project Market has long been a longstanding launching pad for outstanding film and media creators,' said Kia Brooks, Managing Director of The Gotham. 'This year's cohort showcases an exciting range of genres, distinctive creative voices, and filmmakers from a variety of backgrounds, all united by compelling, ambitious work. We're proud to bring this group together with the industry decision-makers who can advance these projects to the next stage and support the filmmakers as they build lasting careers.'

2026 Gotham Week Programming Includes

Project Market, the nation's oldest and largest curated marketplace for film and TV creators, returns as a meetings-driven forum connecting new fiction and documentary projects in development with industry executives. Taking place at 26 Bridge in DUMBO, Brooklyn, the invitation-only market this year will host 80 documentary and narrative projects.

Gotham Week Expo, building on four years of success, will bring together partners from The Gotham's Expanding Communities initiative to provide community and thought leadership on topics pertinent to film and media creators as well as resources for nonprofit media organizations. Additionally, The Expo will also include a day of connections between nonprofit partners, colleges and universities as well as film offices. More information forthcoming in a future press release.

Gotham Week Honors returns as the centerpiece of Gotham Week's forty-seventh edition. Taking place Wednesday, September 30 at 26 Bridge in DUMBO, Brooklyn this invitation-only event honors breakout narrative feature, documentary, and short film creators while bestowing honors upon iconic industry leaders and filmmakers.

Filmmaker Magazine's full day of programming will host an intimate day of artist and industry conversations during Gotham Week. Three sessions total—two panels, one workshop—will explore different facets of the creative process. The centerpiece of the day will be a keynote workshop, in which an artist who exemplifies Filmmaker's boundary-blurring values leads the group through a craft-based exercise.

Gotham EDU's activations include a special screening of the winning short films from the 2024-25 and 2025-26 editions of the Focus Features | The Gotham Short Film Showcase in addition to networking opportunities for Gotham EDU alumni as well as college and university partners throughout the week.

2026 Gotham Project Market Highlights

The 2026 Gotham Week Project Market lineup brings together returning Gotham-supported filmmakers and emerging voices from around the world, alongside projects backed by acclaimed producers, award-winning filmmakers, and notable creative talent. The event's invitation-only Project Market connects new fiction and documentary projects in development with industry executives through a meetings-driven forum.

In the U.S. Features in Development, Gotham Award nominee and Reservation Dogs star Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs makes their first Project Market appearance with High Steel; Gerry Kim (I'm No Longer Here, The Camford Experiment) returns to produce Fernando Frias de la Parra's Mucho Power; Peter Phok (X, Pearl, and Maxxine) is producing Cottagecore, written and directed by Sonja O'Hara; and Liz Cardenas (A Ghost Story) is producing The Curse of Silver co-directed by Geoff Marslett (Quantum Cowboys) and Kiowa Gordon (Dark Winds) with Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone attached to star.

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