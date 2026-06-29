Franklin Jonas & The Byzantines and Noah Cyrus Reunite for New Collaboration 'High and Sad'

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Franklin Jonas & The Byzantines and GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus have released 'High and Sad,' a new collaboration that reimagines the Franklin Jonas & The Byzantines original with Cyrus's vocals. Listen to 'High and Sad' below, which marks a reunion for the longtime friends.

Originally released by Franklin Jonas & The Byzantines earlier this year, the song blends traditional roots, folk, and Americana instrumentation with modern synthesized textures. Penned by Franklin Jonas and Chris Gelbuda, the track was produced by Franklin Jonas, with Ryan Nasci serving as vocal producer and mixing engineer.

The collaboration came together after Cyprus shared her love of the original song and expressed to Jonas her interest in recording it together. The pair soon reunited in the studio with Ryan Nasci, rekindling a creative partnership that first began years ago when they worked together on the English-language dub of Studio Ghibli's beloved Ponyo.

Speaking on 'High and Sad,' Franklin Jonas shares, 'Working with Noah is a reunion that is years in the making. Our solar systems have been in orbit for most of our lives and I was so excited when she reached out about adding her beautiful voice to 'High and Sad.' She's one of my oldest friends and getting to work together again has been such a wonderful healing experience.'

Noah Cyrus adds, 'I've always felt like Frankie understood parts of my life and experiences that very few people ever could. To still have that friendship all these years later, and now be making music together again, feels incredibly special. It's such a blessing to still have that same person in my life nearly 20 years later-a best friend I can always trust-and I'm so grateful we got to tell that story through 'High and Sad.''

Noah Cyrus is currently touring alongside Alex Warren on the North American leg of his Finding Family on the Road World Tour, bringing songs from her sophomore album, I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME, to audiences across the country.

Meanwhile, Franklin Jonas & The Byzantines are preparing to launch their first-ever headlining First of Many Tour, kicking off August 8 in Nashville and continuing through October.

NOAH CYRUS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATE

06/23 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA †

06/25 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA †

06/26 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC †

06/27 - Rocket Arena - Cleveland, OH †

06/29 - United Center - Chicago, IL †

07/02 - Grand Casino Arena - Minneapolis, MN †

07/03 - Summerfest - Milwaukee, WI **†

07/05 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI †

07/06 - Saskatchewan Jazz Fest - Saskatoon, SK **

07/07 - RBC Amphitheatre - Toronto, ON †

07/08 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC †

07/10 - Xfinity Mobile Arena - Philadelphia, PA †

07/11 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD †

07/13 - TD Garden - Boston, MA †

07/15 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY †

07/18 - Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena - Cheyenne, WY †

07/24 - KDays Music Festival - Edmonton, AB **

07/30 - Fair St. Clair - Belleville, IL **

09/26 - Bourbon & Beyond Festival - Louisville, KY **

10/13 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO ‡

** Festival appearance

† Supporting Alex Warren

‡ Supporting Shaboozey

FRANKLIN JONAS & THE BYZANTINES NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

07/03 - Stars & Stripes - Brighton, CO **

07/30 - Fair St. Clair - Belleville, IL ** ++

08/08 - The End - Nashville, TN

08/11 - Backstage at Revel - Albuquerque, NM

08/12 - Club Congress - Tucson, AZ

08/13 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

08/14 - House of Blues San Diego - San Diego, CA

08/15 - Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA

08/19 - Brick & Mortar Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

08/20 - The Starlet Room - Sacramento, CA

08/21 - Ponderosa Lounge & Grill - Portland, OR

08/22 - Fremont Abbey Arts Center - Seattle, WA

08/25 - The Chameleon - Spokane, WA

08/27 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

08/28 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO

09/10 - Smith's Olde Bar - Atlanta, GA

09/11 - Visulite Theatre - Charlotte, NC

09/12 - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - Bristol, TN **

09/19 - HI-FI - Indianapolis, IN

09/20 - The Summit Music Hall - Columbus, OH

10/01 - MilkBoy - Philadelphia, PA

10/02 - The Bowery Electric - New York, NY

10/03 - The Big E - West Springfield, MA **

** Festival appearance

++ Supporting Noah Cyrus

Photo Credit: Chris Beyrooty

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