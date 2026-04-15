Five For Fighting Recruiting Broadway Musicians for String Quartet Tour

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Five For Fighting (aka John Ondrasik) will bring his Five For Fighting String Quartet Tour back out on the road this September and October, featuring several Broadway musicians. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now HERE, with the public on sale Friday, April 17.

The tour will include Tony-Award winning concertmaster and co-orchestrator of Moulin Rouge! The Musical Katie Kresek (Violin), Melissa Tong (Violin), who toured with Post Malone in 2023, and Broadway’s Chris Cardona (Viola) and Peter Sachon (Cello). Lace & Lee, who opened for the tour in 2025, will return for this year's shows.

This year will be folk rock duo Lace & Lee, who will be bringing their ethereal vocals and storytelling with a twist of humor and bard-like prose. The duo opened for the tour in 2025. Pre-sale tickets are on sale today April 15 HERE with public on sale Friday, April 17.

To date, Five For Fighting has released six studio albums, including the platinum certified America Town and The Battle for Everything, and the top 10 charting Two Lights, along with an EP and live albums. Ondrasik's son,gs including the chart-topping “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances,” “World,” and “Easy Tonight."

Before the Spring Quartet Tour, Five For Fighting rock band will be back on the road with Edwin McCain for a summer co-headline tour. Dates can be found HERE.

Five For Fighting October String Quartet Tour Dates:

Sat, September 19 in Clayton, NY at Clayton Opera House

Sun, September 20 in Newton, NJ at The Newton Theatre

Tue, September 22 in Rutland, VT at Paramount Theatre

Thur, September 24 in Portsmouth, NH at The Music Hall

Fri, September 25 in Concord, NH at Capitol Center for the Arts Bank of New Hampshire Stage

Sat, September 26 in Stowe, VT at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

Sun, September 27 in Natick, MA at The Center for Arts in Natick

Tue, September 29 in Fall River, MA at Narrows Center for the Arts

Thur, October 1 in Gardiner, ME at Johnson Hall Opera House

Fri, October 2 in Brownfield, ME at Stone Mountain Arts Center

Sat, October 3 in Rockport, MA at Shalin Liu Performance Center

Sun, October 4 in Hartford, CT at Infinity Hall Hartford

Tue, October 6 in Troy, NY at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Thur, October 8 in Tarrytown, NY at Tarrytown Music Hall

Fri, October 9 in Riverhead, NY at The Suffolk Theater

Sat, October 10 in Port Washington, NY at Landmark on Main Street

Sun, October 11 in New York, NY at City Winery - Pier 57

Tue, October 13 in Red Bank, NJ at Count Basie Center for the Arts - The Vogel

Wed, October 14 in Fairfield, CT at Sacred Heart Community Theatre

Fri, October 16 in York, PA at Appell Center for the Performing Arts

Sat, October 17 in Sellersville, PA at Sellersville Theater

Sun, October 18 in Annapolis, MD at Rams Head On Stage

Tue, October 20 in Alexandria, VA at The Birchmere

Wed, October 21 in Richmond, VA at Tin Pan

Photo Credit: Erin Roosen