Five For Fighting Recruiting Broadway Musicians for String Quartet Tour
The tour will include Tony-Award winning concertmaster and co-orchestrator of Moulin Rouge! The Musical Katie Kresek on violin.
Five For Fighting (aka John Ondrasik) will bring his Five For Fighting String Quartet Tour back out on the road this September and October, featuring several Broadway musicians. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now HERE, with the public on sale Friday, April 17.
The tour will include Tony-Award winning concertmaster and co-orchestrator of Moulin Rouge! The Musical Katie Kresek (Violin), Melissa Tong (Violin), who toured with Post Malone in 2023, and Broadway’s Chris Cardona (Viola) and Peter Sachon (Cello). Lace & Lee, who opened for the tour in 2025, will return for this year's shows.
This year will be folk rock duo Lace & Lee, who will be bringing their ethereal vocals and storytelling with a twist of humor and bard-like prose. The duo opened for the tour in 2025. Pre-sale tickets are on sale today April 15 HERE with public on sale Friday, April 17.
To date, Five For Fighting has released six studio albums, including the platinum certified America Town and The Battle for Everything, and the top 10 charting Two Lights, along with an EP and live albums. Ondrasik's son,gs including the chart-topping “100 Years,” “The Riddle,” “Chances,” “World,” and “Easy Tonight."
Before the Spring Quartet Tour, Five For Fighting rock band will be back on the road with Edwin McCain for a summer co-headline tour. Dates can be found HERE.
Five For Fighting October String Quartet Tour Dates:
Sat, September 19 in Clayton, NY at Clayton Opera House
Sun, September 20 in Newton, NJ at The Newton Theatre
Tue, September 22 in Rutland, VT at Paramount Theatre
Thur, September 24 in Portsmouth, NH at The Music Hall
Fri, September 25 in Concord, NH at Capitol Center for the Arts Bank of New Hampshire Stage
Sat, September 26 in Stowe, VT at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center
Sun, September 27 in Natick, MA at The Center for Arts in Natick
Tue, September 29 in Fall River, MA at Narrows Center for the Arts
Thur, October 1 in Gardiner, ME at Johnson Hall Opera House
Fri, October 2 in Brownfield, ME at Stone Mountain Arts Center
Sat, October 3 in Rockport, MA at Shalin Liu Performance Center
Sun, October 4 in Hartford, CT at Infinity Hall Hartford
Tue, October 6 in Troy, NY at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Thur, October 8 in Tarrytown, NY at Tarrytown Music Hall
Fri, October 9 in Riverhead, NY at The Suffolk Theater
Sat, October 10 in Port Washington, NY at Landmark on Main Street
Sun, October 11 in New York, NY at City Winery - Pier 57
Tue, October 13 in Red Bank, NJ at Count Basie Center for the Arts - The Vogel
Wed, October 14 in Fairfield, CT at Sacred Heart Community Theatre
Fri, October 16 in York, PA at Appell Center for the Performing Arts
Sat, October 17 in Sellersville, PA at Sellersville Theater
Sun, October 18 in Annapolis, MD at Rams Head On Stage
Tue, October 20 in Alexandria, VA at The Birchmere
Wed, October 21 in Richmond, VA at Tin Pan
Photo Credit: Erin Roosen
Videos