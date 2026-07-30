FINDING FAMILY ON THE ROAD Tour to Add ALYSSA GRACE as Special Guest

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Alex Warren has confirmed folk-pop artist Alyssa Grace as special guest for all Australia and New Zealand dates of his FINDING FAMILY ON THE ROAD WORLD TOUR 2026. The 13-date arena tour is set to open next month in New Zealand before continuing through Australia, with new tickets released across all Australian shows, including previously sold-out dates.

Grammy-nominated, global chart-topping, record-breaking singer-songwriter and musician Alex Warren today announces US folk-pop phenomenon Alyssa Grace as special guest on the Finding Family on the Road World Tour 2026 Australia and New Zealand shows.

Set to kick off next month in New Zealand, the massive 13-date arena tour will see Alex Warren and Alyssa Grace perform across Christchurch, Auckland, before Australian shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

New tickets released across all AU shows at 9am local time today, including previously sold-out shows, via frontiertouring.com/alexwarren.

At just 19 years old, Alyssa Grace is quickly becoming known for drawing on timeless songcraft to tell a 21st century tale of her own, handcrafting tunes steeped in acoustic tradition, yet amplified by Gen-Z candour. Over the past five months, the singer-songwriter from Torrance, California, has picked up more than 4.5 million monthly Spotify listeners with just three songs to her name, including last month's Billboard Hot 100 breakout 'bloodstream'.

Now, she shares her debut EP, spilling my guts (out now via Warner Music Australia); a raw collection of achingly personal lyrics and heartstring-plucking music that more than makes good on her meteoric rise. The seven-track set places those unexpected hits within a powerful narrative about self-doubt and self-growth, and what it means to both love and be loved.

spilling my guts includes Alyssa's official debut, February's 'dog with a bone', a spare song about terribly toxic love that accrued over half a million streams in its first week, then followed with the humbly lush 'picking petals', reeling in 29M Spotify streams to date, the brand new single 'bones' and last month's 'bloodstream', which earned 2 million streams in its first day. A gripping depiction of the internal struggle to overcome emotional trauma, the single exploded on TikTok and entered the Hot 100 at #93, current peak at #30 on the ARIA charts and #25 on UK Singles.

Alex Warren's highly anticipated sophomore album, WILDCHILD, arrives on Friday 28 August (via Warner Music Australia). Released on the same day as the first Sydney show of his tour, the album features the acclaimed singles 'FEVER DREAM', 'PASSENGER' and 'FINE PLACE TO DIE'.

WILDCHILD further showcases the full spectrum of Warren's intimate and vulnerable songwriting as well as his rich, soulful vocals which have captivated audiences around the world since he first entered the scene in 2021 and went on to become one of the highest charting and streaming artists of last year. Warren again spotlights both joyful and equally heart wrenching themes which are both deeply personal to him and universally relatable to listeners. The album explores loss, grief and the journey that follows as he navigates his new life while treasuring the gifts his dad imparted to him both throughout his life and when saying goodbye.

ALEX WARREN WITH SPECIAL GUEST ALYSSA GRACE — FINDING FAMILY ON THE ROAD WORLD TOUR 2026 — AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND — AUGUST & SEPTEMBER 2026

Presented by Frontier Touring.

New tickets released across all AU shows, on sale 9am local time today via frontiertouring.com/alexwarren.

All shows lic. all ages.

Tour dates include:

Friday 21 August

Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Saturday 22 August

Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Monday 24 August

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Friday 28 August

Afterpay Arena | Sydney, NSW (Previously Qudos Bank Arena)

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 29 August

Afterpay Arena | Sydney, NSW (Previously Qudos Bank Arena)

ticketek.com.au

Sunday 30 August

Afterpay Arena | Sydney, NSW (Previously Qudos Bank Arena)

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 1 September

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 2 September

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com.au

Friday 4 September

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 5 September

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

Sunday 6 September

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 9 September

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 12 September

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

ticketek.com.au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. Ticket purchases made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website cannot be guaranteed.

The tour will see Warren and Grace perform in Christchurch and Auckland before Australian stops in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. Tickets for the Australian shows are available via frontiertouring.com/alexwarren.

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