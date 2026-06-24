Erykah Badu Sets 'Live: A September Tour' Featuring The Alchemist, De La Soul, Smino & Special Guests

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Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter Erykah Badu has detailed “LIVE”, a special run of dates this September featuring producer The Alchemist and hip-hop pioneers De La Soul.

Acclaimed rapper and songwriter Smino, along with additional special guests, will join select dates in San Diego, Berkeley, and Los Angeles.

Spanning cities across the United States and Canada, “LIVE” will bring together a group of influential voices in music for a series of performances celebrating creativity, collaboration, and the enduring spirit of live artistry.

The venue and local presale will begin Thursday, June 25 at 10:00 AM Local Time, with public on sale beginning on Friday, June 26 at 10:00 AM Local Time. For tickets and additional information, visit BaduWorldMarket.com.

TOUR DATES:

August 9 — Richmond, VA

September 10 — Highland Park, IL

September 11 — Detroit, MI

September 13 — Toronto, ON

September 15 — Cleveland, OH

September 17 — Uncasville, CT

September 18 — Queens, NY

September 20 — Vienna, VA

September 22 — Indianapolis, IN

September 24 — Denver, CO

September 26 — San Diego, CA

September 27 — Berkeley, CA

September 28 — Highland, CA

September 29 — Los Angeles, CA

About Erykah Badu:

Erykah Badu is a multifaceted creative force whose influence spans music, fashion, art, film, wellness, and culture. Widely recognized as the "Queen of Neo-Soul," her catalog, performances, and genre-defying creativity have earned her critical acclaim, commercial success, and five Grammy Awards. Beyond music, Badu continues to shape cultural conversations through entrepreneurship, design, technology, and community-building initiatives, solidifying her status as one of the most influential artists of her generation.

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