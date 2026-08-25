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Alternative rock band Earshot has released its new single 'Love Left,' out now on Judge & Jury / SV Records, along with the song's official music video. Pairing the band's heavy, atmospheric sound with one of frontman Wil Martin's most personal lyrical themes, 'Love Left' asks a deceptively simple question: when everything feels dark, is there still love left?

For Martin, the question grew out of a period of intense fear and anxiety following the death of Chris Cornell, an artist he revered.

'Chris Cornell's death shook me to my absolute core,' says Martin. 'It wasn't just the loss of an artist I revered; it was the terrifying realization that someone who, from the outside, seemed to have so much - talent, family, success, freedom - could still somehow be completely overwhelmed by internal pain and hopelessness. I was riddled with anxiety for weeks.'

What stayed with Martin was an unsettling question that became increasingly personal.

'I would often think to myself: if someone who has every reason to live can still be consumed by darkness, where does that leave people like me? Could any of us suddenly self-destruct without seeing it coming?'

That question ultimately found its way into 'Love Left' and its central refrain: 'Tell me is there love left? Any hope of us left? Before we throw it all away? Tell me is there love left?'

'I don't pretend to have all or even any of the answers,' Martin says. 'But what I came to believe for myself is that as long as I can find even just a spark of love within me, there's something there to hold onto. That realization became the soul of this song.'

'Love Left' also reflects Martin's frustration with a culture he believes places too much pressure on people to appear happy and okay, even when they aren't.

'I think we're suffocating under a culture that demands constant happiness and perfection,' he says. 'I want to shatter that lie. It's okay to have bad days, bad months or even bad years. Pain is real. Grief is real, but so is growth. Feeling down, lost or exhausted doesn't mean you're broken - it means you're human. For me, 'Love Left' is about finding that small glimmer of love inside yourself and not throwing it away.'

The official music video gives that idea a stark visual language. Set against a dark, crumbling backdrop, a single glowing light bulb represents the fragile inner spark someone is fighting to protect as everything around them appears to fall apart. The destructive, industrial imagery mirrors the internal struggle at the center of the song.

The release comes as Earshot is experiencing renewed momentum with both longtime fans and a new generation of listeners. Over the past year, the band's Spotify monthly listeners have more than doubled. Earshot currently reaches more than 700,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, while its recent album Humaning has surpassed one million streams.

Earshot will take 'Love Left' on the road this fall, including a September 18 performance at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky.

Earshot - Official Dates

Sept 18: Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

Sept 19: Champaign, IL @ Cowboy Monkey

Sept 20: Detroit, MI @ Harpos

Sept 23: Cedar Rapids, IA @ The Olympic Southside Theater

Sept 26: Fort Worth, TX @ The Rail

Sept 27: Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

Oct 1: Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios

Oct 2: Richfield, UT @ Rocktober

Oct 5: West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

About Earshot

Formed in Los Angeles in 1999, alternative rock band Earshot broke into the mainstream with its 2002 debut Letting Go, featuring the hit singles 'Get Away' and 'Not Afraid,' as well as 'Headstrong' from the Queen of the Damned soundtrack. Fronted by vocalist Wil Martin, the band followed with 2004's Two and its enduring single 'Wait,' which reached the Active Rock Top 10 and appeared on the Madden NFL 2005 soundtrack.

Earshot later released The Silver Lining in 2008 and the independently released Aftermath EP in 2015, followed by its recent album Humaning. The band currently reaches more than 700,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and continues to tour.

About Judge & Jury

Judge & Jury is an artist/production team founded by multi-platinum record producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Skillet, Theory of a Deadman, Daughtry, Kelly Clarkson, Flyleaf, Halestorm, In Flames, etc.) & second to none active rock record holder Neil Sanderson (founder/songwriter/drummer of Three Days Grace). Howard and Neil started working together creatively when Howard produced One-X. He continued to work with the band and produced the albums Life Starts Now, Outsider, and EXPLOSIONS. With the combination of Howard's production and Neil's songwriting, they now have the most #1 songs at active rock radio in history. Still working with Three Days Grace, they also separately formed the production/artist/songwriting powerhouse known as Judge & Jury.

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