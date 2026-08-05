EAR Adds Fall 2026 Tour Dates With CRANES, CORRIDOS KETAMINA & More

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EAR has added five new dates to its Rumspringa '26 fall tour, expanding a run that sold out its New York Helipad show in less than 24 hours. The additional stops include headline performances at a warehouse-style arts venue in Portland, a 19th century industrial compound in Atlanta, and a show in Mexico City, along with festival appearances at FORM Arcosanti and III Points. The expanded tour follows the duo's sold-out debut headline runs across the UK, Europe and the United States, as well as a performance at MoMA PS1 earlier this year.

IDM-indebted duo ear operates as a fifty-fifty collaborative art project. Their collage-like approach to production pairs experimental textures with the sentimentality and specificity of their songwriting. The result is music defined by integrity and a distinct sense of specialness. All at once fragile, immediate, and deeply intentional.

Since their first release ' ' (2024), through to their debut album The Most Dear and the Future (2025), ear has carved out a world defined by tension and intuition—where glitchy electronics and tender vocals coexist in careful balance.

When they first began making 'Rumspringa', the band wanted to create a 'choose life' record. The title 'Rumspringa' refers to a period in the lives of Amish teenagers when they are permitted to engage in activities typically prohibited by Amish life (i.e. Sex, drugs, electricity for non-farm-labor purposes, etc). This tradition allows those engaged in Rumspringa to gain context about the outside world before deciding whether to remain Amish. The period of Rumspringa acts as a metaphorical framework for thinking about what 'choose life' means. The complications involve how destructive or beautiful the decision to pursue personal independence is.

Tour Dates

9/12 – New York, NY – East 34th St Heliport #$ sold out

9/16 – Boston, MA – Arts at the Armory %

9/17 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church &@

9/19 – Philadelphia, PA – Making Time ∞

9/23 – Toronto, ON – The Basement at The East End United Church ? sold out

9/24 – Chicago, IL – Epiphany Center for the Arts ±

9/26 – San Diego, CA – CRSSD

9/27 – San Francisco, CA – Portola

10/8 - Portland, OR - The Den *!

10/10 - Phoenix, AZ - FORM Arcosanti (FESTIVAL)

10/14 - Atlanta, GA - The Goat Farm =

10/15 - Mexico City, MX - Lopez 1 ↔☆✦

Support acts across the newly added dates include CRANES, SEES00000, OLSWEL, CORRIDOS KETAMINA, Slauson Malone 1, Quiet Light, Bby Kell, NEW YORK and Happydranker. EAR's debut album, The Most Dear and the Future, followed its 2024 single Nerves and has drawn notice from outlets including The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Stereogum and Pitchfork.

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