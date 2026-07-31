Drew Parker to Release BLAME JESUS Feat. Steven Curtis Chapman

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Drew Parker has announced a new collaboration with Steven Curtis Chapman on a faith-inspired track titled BLAME JESUS. The song brings together Parker's country sensibilities with Chapman's background in Christian music, marking a joint release between the two artists.

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Drew Parker releases a special new version of his fan-favorite track 'BLAME JESUS,' featuring GRAMMY-winning Christian music icon Steven Curtis Chapman. The powerful collaboration officially impacts Christian radio today, bringing together two acclaimed songwriters and artists for a moving new take on Parker's reflective and fan-favorite track.

Produced by Jacob Rice and written by Parker alongside genre heavyweights Ray Fulcher (Zac Brown Band, Riley Green) and Dan Wilson (Taylor Swift, The Chicks), the guitar-driven track marries the grit of his country roots with the conviction of his faith. Anchored by the striking lyric, 'If you're wondering why I can't be who I was, blame Jesus,' the song captures Parker's journey of surrender, renewed identity, and a deeper sense of purpose while marking the beginning of a bold new chapter in his music and his faith.

Earlier this year, Parker delivered a powerful performance of 'BLAME JESUS' at the BMI Christian Awards, where Steven Curtis Chapman introduced him and the pair first revealed their highly anticipated collaboration and its upcoming release date.

Of the song, Parker stated, 'I had the chance to write with Steven Curtis Chapman for the first time a couple of years ago, and it was one of those writing sessions you never forget. After I released 'BLAME JESUS,' Steven texted me one night and asked if I'd ever considered doing a version with him on it. When Steven Curtis Chapman offers to sing on your song, the answer is pretty easy. I've been a fan of his for as long as I can remember, so getting to release this version of 'BLAME JESUS' with him is a really special moment for me.'

Chapman added, 'I first met Drew at a songwriting session a couple of years ago, and I immediately knew three things: I love this guy's songwriting, I love this guy's voice, and I love this guy's heart! Then I heard 'Blame Jesus' and instantly fell in love with the song—so much so that when he told me he was going to release it to Christian radio, I half-jokingly suggested we do a duet on it! Clearly, he didn't need my voice to make it a great song, but I couldn't be more honored that he invited me to help tell this story and share this incredible song with the world!'

As a prolific songwriter known for his raw, honest storytelling, Parker has spent years carving out a distinct space at the intersection of country music and Christian music, earning recognition as one of the genre's standout voices. The new collaboration arrives at a pivotal moment for Parker, who last year released his deeply personal short film Hanging Up a Hat, a visual reflection on his decade-long journey in Nashville, the pressure of chasing success, and the unexpected peace he found in surrendering to a bold new calling. The film offers an intimate look at the person behind the music and marks a defining turning point for Parker as he steps into a new chapter rooted in faith, authenticity, and purpose.

For updates and more information, fans can visit drewparkermusic.com.

ABOUT Drew Parker

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Drew Parker has penned hits for some of country music's biggest names, including Luke Combs, Jake Owen, Zac Brown Band, HARDY, and Blake Shelton. With credits including 'Forever After All,' 'Doin' This,' and 'Homemade,' along with recognition as a SiriusXM 'Future Five' and multiple Grand Ole Opry appearances, Parker has built a career on honest storytelling, real-life lyrics, and undeniable country authenticity.

But even as his career reached new heights, Parker found himself wrestling with deeper questions about purpose, identity, and what it all meant. After praying for clarity, an unexpected answer came through the words of a friend who didn't believe in God, and it changed everything.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...