Dende Unveils Visual for 'Your Intro' & Forthcoming SXSW Appearances

The track was released with a new music video.
Emerging R&B star Dende unveils the first visual from his recent 3-pack release, Wish You Were Here, with "Your Intro." Directed by Danteslens and produced by Andreia Santa Cristina, the visual showcases the restless artist in London, haunted by memories of his distant lover back home. Alongside the premiere, he announces his forthcoming appearances at SXSW in Austin, Texas.
Raised in the Southern church under the guidance of a preacher father, Dende was molded into the soulful storyteller and singer he embodies today. His music reflects a genuine portrayal of his life's experiences and those of his close friends, offering an authentic perspective on overcoming life's obstacles. Infusing a modern twist into early 2000s style R&B, Dende's music resonates deeply with listeners, presenting his narratives in an unadulterated manner for the world to absorb.
With a robust following of over 400,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, Dende has garnered recognition from esteemed platforms such as Billboard, On The Radar, REVOLT, Our Generation Music, Lyrical Lemonade, and was named one of Complex's 2024 Artist to Watch.
TUESDAY MARCH 12TH
SXSW Music Opening Party
THURSDAY MARCH 14TH
9:00 PM - AUDIOMACK
FRIDAY MARCH 15TH
5:30 - Socially Loud
11:00 PM- Firehouse Hostel
SATURDAY MARCH 16TH
12:30 PM - Rhythm & Vibes
SUNDAY MARCH 16TH/17TH
1:00 AM - SoFar Sounds
PHOTO CREDIT: Laura Odena Sedeño
