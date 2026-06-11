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David Nail Extends 'Down To The Studs' Acoustic Tour

Nail's first full-length album in more than a decade, Flowers, is set for release on August 21.

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David Nail Extends 'Down To The Studs' Acoustic Tour

3x Platinum David Nail will continue his intimate Down To The Studs solo acoustic tour with a new run of dates extending through the Fall. Audiences can expect to hear Nail's familiar tunes along with newer work. His first full-length album in more than a decade, Flowers, is set for release on August 21. It can be pre-saved and pre-ordered HERE

In The Down To The Studs tour, Nail aims to offer fans an unfiltered look at the music, stories, and life experiences that have shaped both his career and his forthcoming album. Each performance is designed to feel less like a concert and more like a conversation. Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday here.

“I was so excited to embark on the shows this Spring, but as I made the first trip up towards the Northeast, I questioned whether I could pull it off. Would the crowd know exactly what they were coming to hear?" says Nail. "Not only were the crowds great, but the entire process has renewed the passion I felt when I first began touring. It’s certainly not anything new, but it’s new to me, and I think it’s hopefully shown a side of me that no matter how many shows you’ve been to in the past, you really felt the connection that you'll get here."

Down To The Studs Tour Dates:

June 13 - Goodhue, MN - Goodhue Volksfest*
July 11 - New Salem, ND - ND Country Fest 2026*
July 12 - Junction City, OR - Five Fourteen Winery 
July 17 - Avon, CO - Beaver Creek Village 
July 18 - Warrensburg, IL - Warrensburg Corn Festival*
July 25 - Rhinelander, WI - Hodag Park*
Aug. 26 - Dayton, OH - Levitt Pavilion Dayton*
Aug. 29 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
Sept. 9 - Montgomery , NY - City Winery Hudson Valley 
Sept. 10 - Natick, MA - The Center For Arts In Natick 
Sept. 11 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall 
Sept. 12 - Albany, NY - Lark Hall 
Sept. 13 - Buffalo, NY - The Caz Buffalo 
Sept. 17 - Akron, OH - Musica 
Sept. 18 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark 
Sept. 19 - Three Oaks, MI - The Acorn 
Sept. 20 - Columbus, OH - Natalie's Grandview Music Hall & Kitchen 
Sept. 30 - Louisville, KY - Bomhard Theater - Kentucky Center for the Arts (w/ Will Hoge)
Oct. 1 - St Louis, MO - City Winery St. Louis 
Oct. 2 - Iowa City, IA - First Avenue Club 
Oct.3 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads (The Gospel Lounge) 
Oct. 7 - Omaha, NE - Barnato 
Oct. 8 - Minneapolis, MN - The Parkway Theater 
Oct. 9 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall 
Oct. 10 - Aurora, IL - The Venue 
Oct. 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Turntable 
Nov.  5 - Memphis, TN - 1884 Lounge at Minglewood Hall
Nov. 7 - New Orleans, LA - Chickie Wah Wah 
Nov. 10 - Tomball, TX - Main Street Crossing 
Nov. 11 - Kenney, TX - The Kenney Store 
Nov. 12 - Fredericksburg, TX - Rockbox Theater 
Nov. 13 - Dallas, TX - Poor David's Pub 
Nov. 14 - McAlester, OK - The Brick a Fundraiser for Compassion 365
Nov. 15 - Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge - Tulsa 
*Full Band Shows

About David Nail

David Nail is a multi-platinum singer-songwriter from Kennett, Missouri. With GRAMMY and ACM nominations, he has scored multiple No. 1 hits, including “Let It Rain” and “Whatever She’s Got,” as well as standout favorites like “Red Light.” His success has earned RIAA certifications and more than 1 billion streams on Pandora.

His albums include "As I’m About To Come Alive, The Sound of a Million Dreams, and I’m A Fire, and Fighter, along with recent projects such as Oh, Mother, the Bootheel releases, and 2023’s Best of Me. Nail's 2026 songs include “The Crown,” "Fare Thee Well," and "She Knows."

Photo credit: Michael Fogarty





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