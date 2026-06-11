David Nail Extends 'Down To The Studs' Acoustic Tour

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3x Platinum David Nail will continue his intimate Down To The Studs solo acoustic tour with a new run of dates extending through the Fall. Audiences can expect to hear Nail's familiar tunes along with newer work. His first full-length album in more than a decade, Flowers, is set for release on August 21. It can be pre-saved and pre-ordered HERE.

In The Down To The Studs tour, Nail aims to offer fans an unfiltered look at the music, stories, and life experiences that have shaped both his career and his forthcoming album. Each performance is designed to feel less like a concert and more like a conversation. Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday here.

“I was so excited to embark on the shows this Spring, but as I made the first trip up towards the Northeast, I questioned whether I could pull it off. Would the crowd know exactly what they were coming to hear?" says Nail. "Not only were the crowds great, but the entire process has renewed the passion I felt when I first began touring. It’s certainly not anything new, but it’s new to me, and I think it’s hopefully shown a side of me that no matter how many shows you’ve been to in the past, you really felt the connection that you'll get here."

Down To The Studs Tour Dates:

June 13 - Goodhue, MN - Goodhue Volksfest*

July 11 - New Salem, ND - ND Country Fest 2026*

July 12 - Junction City, OR - Five Fourteen Winery

July 17 - Avon, CO - Beaver Creek Village

July 18 - Warrensburg, IL - Warrensburg Corn Festival*

July 25 - Rhinelander, WI - Hodag Park*

Aug. 26 - Dayton, OH - Levitt Pavilion Dayton*

Aug. 29 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Sept. 9 - Montgomery , NY - City Winery Hudson Valley

Sept. 10 - Natick, MA - The Center For Arts In Natick

Sept. 11 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall

Sept. 12 - Albany, NY - Lark Hall

Sept. 13 - Buffalo, NY - The Caz Buffalo

Sept. 17 - Akron, OH - Musica

Sept. 18 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

Sept. 19 - Three Oaks, MI - The Acorn

Sept. 20 - Columbus, OH - Natalie's Grandview Music Hall & Kitchen

Sept. 30 - Louisville, KY - Bomhard Theater - Kentucky Center for the Arts (w/ Will Hoge)

Oct. 1 - St Louis, MO - City Winery St. Louis

Oct. 2 - Iowa City, IA - First Avenue Club

Oct.3 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads (The Gospel Lounge)

Oct. 7 - Omaha, NE - Barnato

Oct. 8 - Minneapolis, MN - The Parkway Theater

Oct. 9 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

Oct. 10 - Aurora, IL - The Venue

Oct. 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Turntable

Nov. 5 - Memphis, TN - 1884 Lounge at Minglewood Hall

Nov. 7 - New Orleans, LA - Chickie Wah Wah

Nov. 10 - Tomball, TX - Main Street Crossing

Nov. 11 - Kenney, TX - The Kenney Store

Nov. 12 - Fredericksburg, TX - Rockbox Theater

Nov. 13 - Dallas, TX - Poor David's Pub

Nov. 14 - McAlester, OK - The Brick a Fundraiser for Compassion 365

Nov. 15 - Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge - Tulsa

*Full Band Shows

About David Nail

David Nail is a multi-platinum singer-songwriter from Kennett, Missouri. With GRAMMY and ACM nominations, he has scored multiple No. 1 hits, including “Let It Rain” and “Whatever She’s Got,” as well as standout favorites like “Red Light.” His success has earned RIAA certifications and more than 1 billion streams on Pandora.

His albums include "As I’m About To Come Alive, The Sound of a Million Dreams, and I’m A Fire, and Fighter, along with recent projects such as Oh, Mother, the Bootheel releases, and 2023’s Best of Me. Nail's 2026 songs include “The Crown,” "Fare Thee Well," and "She Knows."

Photo credit: Michael Fogarty

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