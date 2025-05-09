David Archuleta Drops New Single 'Can I Call You' From Upcoming EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



David Archuleta is slowing things down with Can I Call You, the second single from his highly anticipated EP, releasing in August. While his worldwide hit single, Crème Brulée, introduced us to a bold, flirty new side of the singer, Can I Call You brings out his sweeter, more vulnerable emotions. Check out the track below!

Archuleta headlined The Bellwether in Los Angeles with his “AFTERHOURS” concert experience last week to rave reviews and has been confirmed to perform at the World Pride Music Festival in Washington DC alongside Cynthia Erivo on June 7. He will also perform at Pittsburgh Pride on May 31, Ty Herndon’s Concert For Love & Acceptance in Nashville on June 2, headline the Metro Ball in Dallas on June 6, OKC PrideFest on June 27 and St. Louis Pride on June 29.

ABOUT DAVID ARCHULETA:

Since first stepping into the pop spotlight at age 17, David Archuleta has embodied the kind of genuine star power that can’t be manufactured. After years of dazzling audiences with his radiant personality and phenomenal voice—a journey that’s included turning out multiple platinum-selling hits, achieving global acclaim as a captivating live performer, and emerging as an undeniable fixture on the pop-culture scene—the Miami-born singer/songwriter experienced a major personal transformation that radically altered his identity as an artist. As shown on his recent single “Hell Together,” Archuleta has dramatically expanded the landscape of his songwriting and devoted himself to making pop music with equal parts uncompromising emotion and exhilarating impact.

With his latest triumphs including winning the 2024 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist and landing a book deal with a HarperCollins imprint for his forthcoming memoir, Archuleta first moved toward the unfiltered truth of his new material with a revelatory writing trip to Toronto in late 2022. “It was a really magical week where I started exploring topics I’d never discussed before in my music, like falling in love with a man and leaving my faith,” says the L.A.-based artist, who came out in 2021. “In a way it was scary, but mostly it was thrilling to do what would have seemed impossible to the person I used to be. I realized I don’t have to hide who I am anymore.” Although he’d displayed a heartfelt candor on previous releases like his eighth album Therapy Sessions (a 2020 album that opened up about his struggles with anxiety), Archuleta ultimately embraced an entirely new element of unbridled creativity in the writing of songs like his euphoric 2023 single “Afraid To Love.”

As he continues to unlock new levels of freedom in his music and beyond, Archuleta has found an endless source of inspiration in his growing passion for dancing, raves, and festival culture. “EDM festivals and dancing have been a new way of feeling a sense of community and togetherness that I was worried I would lose,” he says. “Feeling a oneness through music and dancing is so magical and therapeutic—it’s freeing and also creative. It has encouraged me to be more fearless and to not be afraid to express myself in more creative ways.” With his recent live experience including making his musical-theater debut in 2022 as the lead in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat—and joining the likes of Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Grammy Award-winner Victoria Monet, and Lauv for the 2023 LOVELOUD tour—Archuleta routinely brings that open-heartedness to a high-energy live show that fosters an extraordinarily close connection with the crowd. Over the past few years, he’s also deepened his relationship with his fanbase by bringing his effortless charisma and disarmingly warm presence to social media platforms like TikTok, where he’s now spurred numerous viral videos with millions of views.

Photo credit: Irvin Rivera

Comments