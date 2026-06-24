Dafnis Prieto, Vuyo Sotashe ad Shenel Johns to Headline HUDSON JAZZ FESTIVAL 2026

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Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House will present the return of the Hudson Jazz Festival, October 2-4, 2026. Hosted by media personality Keanna Faircloth, the ninth year of the annual festival brings a weekend of world-class jazz to Hudson Hall's intimate 1855 theater and out into venues, parks, restaurants, bars, shops, and public spaces across one of upstate New York's most vibrant small cities.

This year's festival celebrates the many voices, histories, and musical traditions that continue to shape jazz in America today. Anchoring the 2026 festival are the three mainstage performances: Cuban-born MacArthur Fellow and GRAMMY-winning drummer Dafnis Prieto with his Sí o Sí Quartet; South African vocalist Vuyo Sotashe and American pianist Chris Pattishall, premiering a new Hudson Hall commission; and acclaimed vocalist Shenel Johns, whose performance at the Newport Jazz Festival was hailed by the Boston Globe as 'history in the making.'

Set during peak fall foliage season and just two hours from New York City by train, the Hudson Jazz Festival invites audiences to make a weekend of it. Alongside mainstage concerts at Hudson Hall, festivalgoers can enjoy ticketed and free performances and events across the city, with time to explore Hudson's destination dining, independent shops, historic architecture, and Hudson River views, all within one of upstate New York's most walkable small cities. The full festival lineup including after-hours sets, pop-up events, and city-wide programming will be announced in August.

Festival Passes go on sale to members Friday, June 26 at 10 AM and to the public Wednesday, July 1 at 10 AM. Single tickets go on sale in August at hudsonhall.org/hudson-jazz-festival or by phone at (518) 822-1438.

2026 HUDSON JAZZ FESTIVAL

MAINSTAGE LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT

Additional performers to be announced in August 2026

All mainstage performances at Hudson Hall

Tickets at hudsonhall.org/hudson-jazz-festival

Friday, October 2, 2026

7 PM: Dafnis Prieto: Sí o Sí Quartet

Dafnis Prieto, drums, music director

Peter Apfelbaum, soprano sax, tenor sax, flute

Martin Bejerano, piano

Ricky Rodríguez, electric bass

Cuban-born composer, MacArthur Fellow, and GRAMMY-winning drummer Dafnis Prieto opens the 2026 Hudson Jazz Festival with the Sí o Sí Quartet, a high-energy ensemble driven by Afro-Cuban rhythm, modern jazz harmony, and Prieto's unmistakable command of the drum kit.

Called 'one of the most impressive musicians in New York jazz' by the New York Times, Prieto channels the sounds of congas, timbales, rumba, and son through a deeply contemporary jazz language. With his acclaimed band bringing extra fire, Prieto creates, as DownBeat put it, 'a sizzling set of complex compositions that will get you thinking as well as dancing.'

Saturday, October 3, 2026

7 PM: Vuyo Sotashe & Chris Pattishall: Ancestral Technologies

Vuyo Sotashe, voice

Chris Pattishall, piano

Bass, TBA

Drums, TBA

South African vocalist Vuyo Sotashe and American pianist and composer Chris Pattishall bring their deeply expressive musical partnership to Hudson Hall for a program that moves across continents and generations, with music by Duke Ellington, Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, South African Xhosa hymns, and selections from their 2026 EP Invocation. Sotashe's rich, resonant voice meets Pattishall's 'phenomenal touch at the keyboard' (Jazziz) in music of quiet intensity and emotional depth.

For the 2026 Hudson Jazz Festival, Sotashe and Pattishall premiere a new song commissioned by Hudson Hall, joined on the mainstage by rhythm section collaborators for a full ensemble performance.

Sunday, October 4, 2026

5 PM: Shenel Johns

Shenel Johns, voice

Piano, TBA

Bass, TBA

Drums, TBA

A Hartford, Connecticut native shaped by the gospel and reggae she heard growing up in her Jamaican family, Shenel Johns has emerged as one of today's most compelling jazz vocalists. With captivating stage presence and an impressive vocal range, Johns creates a sound that moves through jazz, gospel, reggae, and American song. She has performed with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, won first prize at the international Riga Jazz Stage Vocal Competition, and appeared on major stages across the U.S. and abroad. With her new recording Stars set for release in summer 2026, Johns closes the 2026 Hudson Jazz Festival mainstage.

PLUS: The festival expands into the streets of Hudson with Sounds Around Town, a series of free pop-up performances by Bard College jazz faculty and students.

Full lineup and additional performers will be announced in August 2026.

TICKETS & FESTIVAL PASSES

Early Bird Festival Passes go on sale to Hudson Hall members Friday, June 26, 2026 at 10 AM and to the public Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 10 AM.

Passes include admission to all three Hudson Hall mainstage performances and additional special events to be announced, plus 20% off all partner venue performances and discounts at participating shops, restaurants, and bars.

Single tickets go on sale in August. Additional festival performances, after-hours events, free pop-ups, and city-wide programming will be announced later this summer.

For tickets, passes, and festival updates, visit hudsonhall.org/hudson-jazz-festival or call (518) 822-1438.

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