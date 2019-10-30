DVSN Releases 'No Cryin'' Featuring Future

Today, OVO Sound's lauded R&B duo DVSN, composed of singer Daniel Daley and Grammy Award-winning producer Nineteen85, release a scorching-hot new track titled "No Cryin" featuring Future. "No Cryin" arrives after two previous songs from the group were shared earlier this year titled "Miss Me" and "In Between." Both of which DVSN performed at their unforgettable Coachella set back in April. "No Cryin" arrives as a precursor for new music to come from the duo, who have been in the studio diligently working on an anticipated follow-up album to their acclaimed 2017 LP Morning After. DVSN are the torchbearers of classic R&B with a distinctly progressive take on the genre and "No Cryin" delivers on a whole new level for the group.

Listen below!

"After 60 shows on the road together for the 'Summer Sixteen Tour,' we've linked with Future to bring fans new music," Nineteen85 shared. "Since producing the outro on Future's album, 'THE WIZRD,' we're definitely not strangers in the studio. The timing couldn't have been better for this one!"

OVO Sound also announces a new partnership with Google for Google's whats.new campaign under music.new kicking off with DVSN's "No Cryin" featuring Future. Google's '.new' domain extension is a way for people to perform online actions in one quick step via shortcuts. To celebrate the launch of music.new, fans will be able to enter their own thoughts into the word bubble creative, and create personalized song artwork for DVSN's "No Cryin."





