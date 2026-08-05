DELIAN LEAGUE to Release Debut Album CRUSH via Causal Chain

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Delian League, the recording project of Montreal-based producer Matt Sklivas, is set to release his debut album on the Causal Chain label. Titled Crush, the record draws together electro, grime, UK bass, techno and dub influences into a single, flowing sequence rather than adhering to any one genre.

Release date: 18 September 2026

Crush is Delian League's debut release on Causal Chain, presenting a tightly constructed yet exploratory take on contemporary club music. The record recontextualizes a range of dance music traditions - electro, grime, UK bass, techno and dub - through a controlled, megamix-like approach that prioritizes flow and transformation over genre fidelity. Tracks shift between lopsided rhythms, club motifs and washed-out pads, creating a sense of constant motion and tension. Unified by themes of intimacy and unpredictability, Crush reflects an outsider's perspective on club music and gestures toward possibilities beyond current trends.

Crush can be pre-ordered here, and previews of the album are available to stream here.

Artist Bio

Delian League is the moniker of Montreal-based producer Matt Sklivas, whose work explores dance-oriented electronic music through an experimental and genre-fluid lens. Drawing from electro, grime, UK bass, techno, trance, jungle and dub techno, his compositions repurpose familiar rhythmic and melodic elements into unpredictable, hybrid forms. Rather than aligning with a single style, Delian League operates at the margins of club music, balancing structure and deconstruction, intimacy and intensity. Guided by an outsider's perspective on dance music, his practice prioritizes fluidity, transformation and long-form cohesion over genre fidelity, contributing to Montreal's experimental club lineage through recorded work.

Tracklist

01 Essence

02 Struck

03 Crush

04 Eso Stepper

05 Pulse (Float Mix)

Crush includes five tracks — Essence, Struck, Crush, Eso Stepper and Pulse (Float Mix) — and continues Delian League's exploration of dance music from what the artist describes as an outsider's perspective, drawing on electro, grime, UK bass, techno, trance, jungle and dub techno traditions.

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