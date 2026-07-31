DEANA CARTER Releases New STRAWBERRY WINE (DEEROCK REMIX)

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Deana Carter has released a new version of her classic single, retitled STRAWBERRY WINE (DEEROCK REMIX), according to an announcement from UMe. The release reworks the country standard for a new listening format.

Multi-GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum selling, CMA Award winning iconic country singer and songwriter Deana Carter releases the brand new Deerock Remix of her classic 'Strawberry Wine' out now via Universal Music Enterprises (UMe). Celebrating the song's original release date July 26, it arrives as the first official dance remix of the smash single and marks her first collaboration with rising New York-based country-EDM DJ and producer, Deerock.

A perfect pairing, Deerock has emerged as a leading force in the growing Country-EDM movement, blending the storytelling of country music with the energy of dance music. On 'Strawberry Wine (Deerock Remix),' he takes the beloved classic down an entirely new lane while preserving the heart of what made the original so timeless. Deana Carter's instantly recognizable vocal and hook remain front and center as Deerock layers in driving bass, bright synths and a euphoric dance production, transforming the nostalgic anthem into a fresh soundtrack for summer.

The remix continues a breakout run for Deerock, who has amassed more than 230 million career streams and built a rapidly growing following around his signature Country-EDM sound. Through his Club Rodeo live concept and a growing catalog of original releases, remixes and collaborations, Deerock has helped bring the crossover sound to festival stages, clubs and country audiences across the country, creating a new space where cowboy boots and dance floors collide.

'I cannot believe it's been 30 years!' exclaims Deana Carter. 'I am so grateful that 'Strawberry Wine' & my debut album have become the soundtrack of an era for so many people! I am blown away by all the fans that have carried this song through the years, passed it down and shared it with a whole new generation!'

'I'm super excited about our new remix with Deerock' continues Carter, 'It's a fun, fresh way to celebrate such an anthem of the 90's! Like a fine wine, may we get better with age and cheers to another round of Strawberry Wine! 🍷 Thank y'all for such an amazing ride!'

'Getting the opportunity to reimagine a song as iconic as 'Strawberry Wine' is incredibly special,' says Deerock. 'I wanted to preserve everything people love about the original while giving it new life in a completely different space. I'm grateful to Deana and her team for trusting me with a song that means so much to so many people, and excited to help introduce it to a new generation.'

'Strawberry Wine' was the debut single on Carter's 1996 breakthrough full-length debut LP, Did I Shave My Legs For This? The song was named CMA Single of the Year in 1997 and reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. Rolling Stone touted it as one of 'The 200 Greatest Country Songs of All Time,' going on to proclaim, 'Deana Carter's coming-of-age ballad about summer romance on a farm was a hit in 1996, but over time it's evolved into a country standard.' The song remains a popular current hit across multiple genres and playlists with more than 700M worldwide streams to date across all partners and counting. 'Strawberry Wine' ranks in the top 15 of the most streamed 90's crossover country tracks worldwide just behind the biggest hits from Shania Twain, Brooks & Dunn, and Tim McGraw.

Did I Shave My Legs For This? is now a 5x-Platinum and the title track 'Did I Shave My Legs For This?' earned a 1998 GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Female Country Vocal Performance. The album charted for 86 consecutive weeks, peaking at #10 on the Billboard Top 200.

Three decades later, 'Strawberry Wine' has aged just fine, and now, Deerock is giving a new generation another way to raise a glass.

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