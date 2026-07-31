Caitlin Starr Announces EP SPEED SAVES, Shares 'Pass Me By' Video

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Caitlin Starr has announced a new EP titled SPEED SAVES, accompanied by the release of a single and video for the track Pass Me By. The announcement marks the latest output from the melodic punk artist, who continues to build on her catalog with the upcoming release.

The NYC native melodic punk rocker Caitlin Starr announces her fiery sophomore EP Speed Saves, out October 9 via G-Foil Records. In just five songs, the guitarist and singer-songwriter captures a conflicted, high-velocity chapter in her life, the rush that feels like salvation and the inevitable collisions that follow. Her new single 'Pass Me By', which watches life barrel by with its crunchy guitars and anthemic pop punk hooks, is also out today with a grungy yet wistful new music video.

'Pass Me By' and its accompanying music video are 'a satirical, high-energy take on the feeling that life is barreling past you, scrolling through moments while everything speeds on without you,' according to Starr. 'Inspired by moments of paralysis and FOMO, the lyrics pair darkly humorous, irreverent lines with anthemic hooks. Sonically it's melodic and upbeat with heavy riffs and a pop-rock punch: driving drums, crunchy guitars, and a singable chorus that turns feeling left behind into a confident banger.'

The 'Pass Me By' music video takes Starr and the listener on aimless rollerblade ride through New York City. With nothing but her headphones and the comfort of familiar spots in the sprawling urban, Manhattan maze, she captures both stillness and dynamism, sharply contrasting the almost-empty streets with constant movement.

'Pass Me By' single cover art

Photo Credit: Tommy Krause | Download hi-res image﻿



Photo Credit: Tommy Krause | Download hi-res image﻿

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