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CRUELTY FOR CLICKS, an explosive new documentary from animal protection nonprofit Lady Freethinker (LFT), will make its world premiere at the Indiewood Film Festival on September 13. The provocative film exposes a disturbing global phenomenon: animal cruelty created, staged and shared for clicks across some of the world's largest social media platforms.

Produced by Lady Freethinker Founder and President Nina Jackel and directed by Kirk Murray, CRUELTY FOR CLICKS brings together true-crime investigation and animal advocacy to uncover the disturbing industry behind viral animal content. From staged puppy 'rescues' to sadistic abuse of baby monkeys, the film reveals how cruelty can be disguised as entertainment — and how social media has enabled abusive content to reach audiences around the world.

'This documentary was born from a deep urgency to expose the dark reality behind viral animal videos and to confront the systems that allow exploitation — and even torture — to run rampant on social media,' said Jackel. 'In more than a decade of investigating animal abuse, I can say beyond a shadow of doubt that this is the worst cruelty I've ever witnessed.'

Lady Freethinker is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending animal cruelty worldwide through investigations, news reporting and citizen action, while also providing food, veterinary care and shelter to rescued animals in dire need. Known for its fearless advocacy, LFT works to create a more compassionate world for all sentient beings.

In a significant recent development, Jackel and Lady Freethinker have also worked with Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to address abusive animal content appearing on its platforms and strengthen efforts to prevent such material from being permitted or circulated.

'As someone who believes deeply in compassion and coexistence, this film became one of the most important projects I've ever undertaken,' said director Kirk Murray. 'If this documentary encourages even a few people to think differently, ask difficult questions, or act with greater compassion, then it has achieved exactly what I set out to do.'

Directed by Murray and co-written by Murray and Russell Lichter, CRUELTY FOR CLICKS is produced by Jackel and Murray. Cinematographers include Matt Fore, Ian Albert, Ryan Gibson, Ed Koziarski, Zach Levenson and Gene Sung.

The documentary also features compelling interviews with scientists, experts and animal advocates, including Emma Alleyne, Melissa Amarello, Madeline Bernstein, Nedim C. Buyukmihci and Edward Casmere, who provide insight into the psychology, proliferation and real-world consequences of online animal cruelty.

Murray is a filmmaker driven by the belief that emotion can be a catalyst for change. His work has been recognized at more than 40 film festivals worldwide, including the Orlando Film Festival, Las Vegas Film Festival, Utah Film Festival, San Diego International Film Awards and Atlanta ShortsFest. A visually driven director, Murray approaches each project with cinematic precision, creating films designed to be both immersive and emotionally resonant.

About Lady Freethinker

Lady Freethinker is a nonprofit organization working to expose and stop animal cruelty around the world. Through undercover investigations, news reporting, petitions and other citizen actions, LFT campaigns against animal abuse while supporting the rescue and care of animals in urgent need.

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