CRIMINAL QUEERNESS FESTIVAL 2027 to Open Submissions at National Queer Theater

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National Queer Theater has opened submissions for the ninth annual CRIMINAL QUEERNESS FESTIVAL, an Obie Award-winning program dedicated to new theatrical works by LGBTQ+ artists from countries that censor or criminalize queer communities. The festival is scheduled to take place in New York City, with applications due by August 31, 2026.

Up to three shows will be selected and given readings, workshops, or full productions in New York City. National Queer Theater will produce the shows, including hiring all the artists, providing dramaturgical support, assembling the design and technical teams, and overseeing performance logistics.

Event Details

Applications Due on Aug 31, 2026

Up to three selected works will receive readings, workshops, or further development as part of the festival, according to National Queer Theater.

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