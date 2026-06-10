CAMP ROCK 3 Star Hudson Stone to Release Debut Single in June

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Hudson Stone, who will be seen in Disney's forthcoming Camp Rock 3, will release his debut single, “Overthinker,” on June 24. The song was written by Stone along with Brian Phillips and Toni Ferrari.

“I wrote ‘Overthinker’ because all my life, I’ve been told that I’m such a deep thinker, which is very true, but it tends to lead to overthinking, which can sometimes get in my way," said Stone. "Falling in love, people tend to overthink because they care so deeply about it. When I fell in love, it was the first time I just didn’t think, and my heart took over. So, this song is a reminder to people that love is all about diving in with your whole heart.”

Stone has been working with a team of writers and producers in preparation to roll out multiple singles and eventually his debut album, including Johan Carlsson (Ariana Grande, James Arthur) and Rickard Göransson (Ariana Grande, Ellie Goulding) of MXM; John Ryan (Niall Horan, One Direction) and Afterhrs (Niall Horan, Teddy Swims); Josh Varnadore (One Republic) and Simon Oscroft (almost monday, One Republic); and Brian Phillips (I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME, MisterWives) and Tony Ferrari (almost monday).

Stone recently signed to Hollywood Records and, this summer, will star in the role of “Desi” in the highly anticipated “Camp Rock 3” movie, followed by his first arena tour as part of the “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” kicking off in September.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Miranda

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