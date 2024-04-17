Bones Owens to Release Sophomore Album 'Love Out of Lemons'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Combining his country roots and 90s alternative nostalgia, Nashville-based Bones Owens has announced his new genre-bending album, Love Out Of Lemons, due July 12 2024 which showcases his raw songwriting while encapsulating the essence of his live shows.

Along with the album announcement, Bones Owens released “Get It On.” Bones spoke to People Magazine, who premiered the track and video for the celebratory anthem; reveling in the feeling of finally being able to unwind at the end of a long day.

The tambourine-flecked AC/DC strut of “Get In On” is a neon-washed, two-and-a-half-minute dive bar anthem, its universally relatable refrain elevated with ecstatic organ and Owens’ soaring vocal. “I’ve waited all day long / To get it / To get it / To get it on,” implores its insistent, made-for-the-stage chorus.

Recorded at The Smoakstack in Nashville, Love Out Of Lemons dives into topics about love, self-preservation, and new beginnings. It’s a sonically vibrant, multi-layered album, making for an ideal summer soundtrack.

“This record sort of picks up where my debut full-length left off,” shared Owens. “Energetic rock very typical of my live show.”

Owens’ self-described chameleon-like approach has not only played a pivotal role in his own music, but the ability to collaborate with artists across all genres, having worked with Yelawolf, Mikky Ekko, and Grammy-nominated, Jelly Roll.

The 11-tracks feature co-writes with Henry Brill (Phantogram, Jack Garratt) on “Born Again” and Austin Jenkins (Leon Bridges, White Denim) on “Higher Than I Wanna Be.” Drums throughout were played by Julian Dorio (The Whigs, Eagles of Death Metal), with all other instruments handled by Owens and producer Moak.

Owens will be making a solo trek around the Midwest on his Harley Davidson to coincide with the release of Love Out of Lemons. “I’ll just have a guitar strapped on the back to do some intimate shows and radio spots,” he explained. “As well as checking in on friends and family along the way.”

Originally planned for the previous November, the trip was postponed after Owens struck a deer on his motorcycle the day before he was due to leave. Tying in with Love Out of Lemons standout “Goin’ Back Where I Came From,” the route will include Owens’ native Missouri and Harley Davidson’s Milwaukee headquarters.

“I think it’s perfect that the record is coming out in the summer,” he concluded before heading out to the night’s soundcheck. “Because it very much feels like a sunny day, drivin’-down-the-road soundtrack to me.”

Bones Owens – ‘Goin’ Back Where I Came From’ Motorcycle Tour

May 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Golden Record

May 26 – Kansas City, MO @ Gospel Lounge in Knuckleheads Saloon

May 27 – TBD

May 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall

May 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Duke’s Indy

May 30 – TBD

May 31 – Maryville, TN @ Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson – The Shed #

# - Full band show, direct support to The Steel Woods

Love Out Of Lemons track listing:

1- Love out of Lemons

2- Devil Gonna Getcha

3- For Keeps

4- Get It On

5- Summer Skin

6- Sinking Like a Stone

7- Born Again

8- Goin' Back Where I Came From

9- Don't Hold Out on Me

10- Higher Than I Wanna Be

11- You Some More

Photo Credit: Robby Klein