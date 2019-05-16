Bloxx Announces US Tour

Rising UK indie stars Bloxx will be making their US live debut next month joining Hembree and Warbly Jets on the official Alt Nation Advanced Placement tour presented by Sirius XM. The tour stretches all around the country and is hitting most major markets. All dates are listed below.

Bloxx will be playing songs from their recently released and super buzzed Headspace EP which has just been released to rave reviews via Chess Club Records in the UK and has accumulated 5 million+ streams to date. They've had Radio 1 support in the UK (Annie Mac / Huw Stephens / Jack Saunders) and Triple J support in Australia, as well as an Alt Nation add with "Sea Blue" and continued support with Headspace on Alt Nation.

The EP includes huge singles "Monday", "Sea Blue" and "Lay Down," and showcases their pop credentials, as affecting lyrics about post-breakup life impact over contrastingly buoyant, festival-ready instrumentation.

Tour Dates:

6/12 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo

6/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

6/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

6/16 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

6/17 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

6/20 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

6/21 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

6/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

6/23 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

6/24 - Cleveland, OH @ HOB Cambridge Room

6/25 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

6/27 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

6/30 - London, UK @ Community Festival

8/23 - Leeds, UK @ Reading and Leeds Festival





