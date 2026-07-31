Baylee Lynn Releases New Single "Lucky To Be Loved"

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Baylee Lynn has released a new single titled 'Lucky To Be Loved' through Interscope Capitol.

Today, 18-year-old country riser Baylee Lynn kicks off her next chapter with the radiant new single 'Lucky To Be Loved.' Out now via The Core Records and accompanied by an official music video, the playfully flirty love song doubles as a fearless anthem of self-confidence.

''Lucky To Be Loved' has been one of my favorite songs to work on, and I'm so thankful I finally get to share it with y'all,' says Baylee. 'It's all about knowing your worth, owning who you are, and remembering what you bring to a relationship. I'm so grateful for the magic we found in the writing room that day — it clicked almost immediately, and I remember thinking, 'This one feels really special.' I truly can't wait to see what y'all think.'

Spotlighting her carefree charisma and gift for crafting songs with substance, 'Lucky To Be Loved' marks Baylee's first new music since the arrival of her soul-baring debut EP Heart On My Sleeve in March. After releasing Heart On My Sleeve (Expanded Edition) in May, the Tennessee-bred singer/songwriter was featured as part of Country Now's 'Country Next' series — a platform showcasing country music's brightest new stars.

Produced by her frequent collaborator AJ Pruis (a GRAMMY-nominated producer/songwriter/musician known for his work with Megan Moroney, Maddie & Tae, and more), 'Lucky To Be Loved' gives voice to a young woman who knows her own worth and isn't afraid to show it. As the track's strutting riffs and stomping rhythms mirror her unshakable self-assurance, Baylee builds to an irresistibly bold statement at the chorus: 'You'd be lucky / If I called you baby / Driving you all kinds of crazy...You'd be lucky to be loved by someone / That knows how to get your heart undone.' Written by Baylee, AJ Pruis, Emily Falvey (Cody Johnson, MacKenzie Porter), and Dallas Wilson (Lainey Wilson, Dylan Scott), 'Lucky To Be Loved' never loses sight of the sweetness beneath the swagger — ultimately proving that confidence and kindness can go hand in hand.

Directed and produced by Kate Bowling (and co-starring Baylee's dog Flossie), the official music video for 'Lucky To Be Loved' cleverly plays with viewers' expectations. As Baylee goes about her day tackling chores, baking cupcakes, and enjoying the simple pleasures of home, the visual initially suggests she's showering a romantic partner with affection — only to reveal that every thoughtful gesture is actually for Flossie, adding an unexpected dose of humor to the song's feel-good celebration of love.

Photo Credit: Kate Bowling



Photo Credit: Kate Bowling

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...