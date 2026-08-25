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Bachman-Turner Overdrive has announced its 2027 No Speed Limit Tour, which hits the road early next year across the U.S. The trek sees founding member Randy Bachman revving up again with BTO following a summer tour with Burton Cummings as The Guess Who. Kicking off in January, BTO's No Speed Limit Tour will include stops in Nashville, Orlando, San Antonio and more cities, with tickets on sale this Friday, August 28, unless otherwise noted.

'I was a rock n' roll child at 14 after quitting classical violin and seeing Elvis on TV,' says Bachman. 'I feel fortunate and amazed to tour the first half of 2026 with Burton Cummings as The Guess Who - it's exciting to see all the zillions of fans everywhere grooving once again to those hits. And now, I also get to tour across the U.S. with BTO as we announce our No Speed Limit Tour for next year! I'm thankful to all the rockers who keep on rockin' and inspire me!'

In 2023, Bachman revived BTO, the legendary rock n' roll band behind worldwide hits such as 'Takin' Care Of Business' and 'You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet,' and has continued to tour for several years. Led by Bachman, BTO recently revamped its lineup with his son Tal Bachman on guitar; his daughter-in-law KoKo Bachman on drums; as well as his friends Lance Lapointe on bass and Brent Knudsen on guitar, for a true family affair. The BTO legacy lives on, promising unforgettable performances and a continued impact on the ever-evolving rock landscape.

Randy Bachman has become a legendary figure in the rock n' roll world through his talents as a guitarist, songwriter, performer and producer. To date, he has earned over 120 gold and platinum album/singles awards around the world. His songwriting has garnered him the coveted #1 spot on radio playlists in over 20 countries and over the course of his career he has sold over 40 million records. Randy's songs have been recorded by a broad range of artists and have been placed in dozens of TV shows, films and commercials. Impressively, his music has provided a veritable soundtrack of the last 50 years of popular music.

No Speed Limit Tour 2027 U.S. Tour Dates

January 7 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

January 8 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

January 10 - Naples, FL - Hayes Hall *

January 11 - Jacksonville, FL - The Florida Theatre

January 13 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

January 15 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort Spa

January 17 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center

January 19 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre +

January 21 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Bank Of America Performing Arts Center

January 23 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

January 24 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts

January 26 - Modesto, CA - Gallo Center For The Arts

February 27 - Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino Xcite Center

February 28 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

March 2 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

March 3 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre

March 5 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

March 6 - Davenport, IA - Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center

March 9 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center

March 10 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

March 12 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino +

March 13 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Casino Resort The Pavilion

March 15 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

March 16 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Theater

March 18 - Mayetta, KS - Prairie Band Casino & Resort Great Lakes Ballroom +

March 20 - Carlton, MN - Black Bear Casino Resort

* on sale now

+ on sale at a later date

Photo Credit: Shimon Karmel



Photo Credit: Shimon Karmel

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