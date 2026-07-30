Babyface and Chanté Moore to Perform LIVE at Wolf Creek Amphitheater

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Babyface and Chanté Moore are scheduled to perform live at Wolf Creek Amphitheater in Atlanta, bringing the two R&B artists together on the same stage for a concert engagement.

Variety Entertainment announced an evening of R&B as 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and music icon Babyface takes the stage at Wolf Creek Amphitheater on Sunday, August 9, with acclaimed vocalist Chanté Moore as special guest.

Known for creating some of the most celebrated songs in music history, Babyface has sold millions of records worldwide while writing and producing chart-topping hits for artists including Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, Madonna, Bobby Brown, Michael Jackson, and countless others. Concertgoers can expect an evening filled with timeless favorites, unforgettable performances, and the Signature Sound that has defined generations of R&B music.

Joining the show is Grammy-nominated R&B powerhouse Chanté Moore, whose soulful vocals and beloved hits have made her one of the genre's most respected performers. Together, Babyface and Chanté Moore promise an evening of world-class entertainment that fans won't soon forget.

Whether you're reliving the soundtrack of your life or experiencing these legendary performers for the first time, this concert is set to be one of Atlanta's premier live music events of the summer. Tickets are on sale now and are expected to sell quickly.

The concert will take place at the beautiful Wolf Creek Amphitheater, one of Atlanta's premier outdoor entertainment venues.

Event Details

Babyface featuring Special Guest Chanté Moore

Sunday, August 9

Wolf Creek Amphitheater, 3025 Merk Road, Atlanta, GA

Gates Open: 6:00 PM / Showtime: 7:30 PM

FREE Parking Available

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