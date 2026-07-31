BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE Releases New Single "Don't Run" via TLG|ZOID

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Melodic alternative metal band BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE has released a new single titled Don't Run via TLG|ZOID, distributed by Virgin Music Group. The track is the second single from the band's completed full-length album INANIMATE, which is due out later this year.

''Don't Run' was the first song written with new drummer BC Vaught. We didn't write anything for the first year and a half after to give us time to meld together. The song carries the NuMetal torch from the early 2000's with a perfect blend of melody, groove and aggression. It has a rawness that is absent in today's music,' shares the band.

Upcoming Shows

Sep. 12 @ House of Blues, Parrish Room in Anaheim, CA

BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE (B I A S) is a melodic alternative metal band based out of Huntington Beach, California. The band was formed in late 2018 by Joe Taback, Chris Dorame and David Silveria (Korn). They later recruited Rich Nguyen after a worldwide singer search. When David retired in 2022, BC Vaught (Hed PE, Breaking Benjamin) stepped in to fill his shoes.

BIAS are

Richard Nguyen - Vocals

BC Vaught - Drums

Michael William Martin - Guitar

Joe Taback - Guitar, Backup Vocals

Chris Dorame - Bass

The single was produced, mixed and mastered by Chris Collier alongside the band. BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE, based in Huntington Beach, California, is set to perform at House of Blues' Parrish Room in Anaheim, California.

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