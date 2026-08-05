BODEGA Release New Single WEATHER ME, Set JACK LONDON CALLING Film

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New York City rock quintet BODEGA has released Weather Me, the third single from its upcoming fourth album, All Inside Aquarium, due out on Chrysalis Records. Vocalist and percussionist Nikki Belfiglio described the track as addressing the difficulty of navigating an overload of everyday and serious concerns. Alongside the release, BODEGA guitarist and vocalist Ben Hozie announced his fourth feature film, Jack London Calling, a punk rock romantic comedy set to begin shooting in Brooklyn.

BODEGA return with another standout single from their upcoming fourth album, All Inside Aquarium, out October 9 on Chrysalis, in the form of the irresistible and immediate 'Weather Me.'

BODEGA vocalist and percussionist Nikki Belfiglio had the following to say about their new single: 'This is a track about living in an information kaleidoscope full of everyday grievances alongside very real problems. If you don't know who or what to prioritize, this kaleidoscope can fracture your everyday existence. You must stand strong and weather the current.'

All Inside Aquarium is available for pre-order, with a Dinked exclusive featuring 7” single and Cloudy Blue vinyl, along with a limited Bandcamp exclusive edition featuring hand-painted alt artwork, by the band's own Nikki Belfiglio.

Jack London Calling will star Katie Alice Greer of the band Priests, Peter Vack, Vram Kherlopian of Gustaf, Tarra Thiessen of Gustaf and Tea Eater, and BODEGA's Nikki Belfiglio, among others. Hozie previously wrote and directed the 2020 film PVT Chat, which starred Julia Fox and Peter Vack.

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana



Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

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