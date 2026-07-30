BLACK FUZZ Album From Declaime, SaltChunkJerry Out via Riff Pillage Records

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Riff Pillage Records has released BLACK FUZZ, a new album from Declaime and SaltChunkJerry. The project marks a collaboration between the two artists, released under the Riff Pillage Records label.

Available digitally now. Physical version will be out August 14th via Riff Pillage Records.

What happens when you put a wild old Noise Rocker in a room with a West Coast Rap legend? : Black Fuzz! That's what!

Early last year, though having been working on music for over 20 years, SaltChunkJerry released his first 'real effort' in the Hip-Hop realm, a collab album with Washington D.C. emcee Rahiem Supreme: Dead Fingers Talk Rap. With some heavy underground features: Daniel Son, Anlejkhlejohn, al.divino, and Rahiem's name carrying real weight: the algorithm went wild for a moment and by chance, Declaime got his ears on the work.

After hearing this album through, Declaime knew he heard production that was cutting it's way into the future: 'Funk Punk' 'Fuzz Rap' he exclaimed!. He could hear himself getting down, and this means something; Declaime is known for plucking producers when they are about to pop; one of the first to work with Madlib, Oh No, Kankick, Knxwledge, Flying Lotus, etc. Soon enough, the two were chattin' s on the phone, dreaming up the sorta thing they could get at together.

After a couple tracks, sounding even heavier than imagined, the two went to work, no limits, no goals, a lot of back and forth, SaltChunk flexing his rock influences, and Declaime referencing his love of rock, funk, rap, gospel, s…everything!

There's a real journey here, soft moments, hard moments, existential crises zone moments, neck breakin' bangers, leg breakers, and then the features!: Declaime bringing members of his legendary West Coast crew along for the ride with verses from : Blu, M.E.D. and even Detroit favorite: Guilty Simpson. These days, hate to say it, you get a lot of releases, that are a bunch of tracks jammed together, this ain't that: this is a real album, a journey you can ride along with.

SaltChunkJerry's production rocks hard, getting dark, eerie, riffy, this really is something different. Declaime went somewhere else for this album, to the land of 'Black Fuzz'.

Fair chance this is going to be called Declaime's comeback album, showing all the years of super diverse work coming together in one place, and for SaltChunkJerry, if Declaime's prophesying continues, perhaps the album putting him on the map.

The 16 track full length album is being released on Riff Pillage Records (Toronto) and features psychedelic hand drawn artwork by: Martin A.B.-lo.Schreiner (Norway) and a Obistrip by Gilles WenWei (France).

Mastered by: Gene 'The Machine' Grimaldi (Oasis Studios, California)

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