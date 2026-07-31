BELLES to Release Debut Album MIDWESTERN

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BELLES has announced the upcoming release of its debut album, titled MIDWESTERN, according to information from True Public Relations. The album is scheduled to arrive on October 16th.

Rising Country music singer-songwriter BELLES has announced the upcoming release of her debut album, Midwestern (via East Music Row Records), out on October 16th. The album is a collection of stories about chasing big dreams, falling in and out of love, and staying grounded in your roots. The announcement follows BELLES' historic Grand Ole Opry debut, where, according to Opry records, she became the first woman from Nebraska to step into the circle. During the performance, BELLES previewed several tracks from her forthcoming album, including her viral hit 'Son of Jolene,' which is currently impacting Country radio, and 'Halfway to the Opry,' a deeply personal anthem about perseverance, pursuing a dream, and the journey to finding her place on the iconic stage. Following her Opry debut, BELLES celebrated with a post-show performance at the Nashville Palace, where she continued the night's celebration and highlighted 'Hell I Won't,' a newly released track from her upcoming album, available now.

Debut album, Midwestern, out on October 16th

Midwestern features recently released tracks, 'I Think You Like My Boyfriend (a little too much), and her current radio single, 'Son of Jolene'

Latest release, 'Hell I Won't,' available now.

'Hell I Won't' written by: Kelli Belles and Johnny Gates

'Hell I Won't' is about finally learning your lesson and refusing to go back to the kind of guy who only brings heartbreak. It's a sassy, tongue-in-cheek prayer to make it out of the bar—and go home alone.' - BELLES

BELLES made her Grand Ole Opry debut on July 30th

'Making my Opry debut means more than I could ever put into words. It's an incredible honor to stand in the same circle as so many of my heroes. To be the first woman from Nebraska to make her Opry debut makes this moment even more meaningful. My grandma, Gigi, was my biggest supporter, and her dream was to see me step into that circle. I know she'll have the best seat in the house.' - BELLES

BELLES performed a post-Opry debut show at the Nashville Palace

Currently out on the road for her 45-city Songs & Stories Tour

Songs and Stories Tour Dates

7.31 | Murfreesboro, TN | Hop Springs

8.1 | Chattanooga, TN | Songbirds Listening Room

8.6 | New Braunfels, TX | Gruene Hall

8.7 | Austin, TX | Cactus Cafe

8.13 | Phoenix, AZ | Last Exit Live

8.14 | Las Vegas, NV | Stoney's Rockin' Country

8.18 | Chicago, IL | Schubas Tavern

8.19 | Lake Orion, MI | 20 Front Street

8.21 | Wadsworth, OH | Celestia Theater

8.22 | Lansing, MI | The Green Door

8.26 | Seattle, WA | Tractor Tavern

8.27 | Portland, OR | The Showdown

8.28 | Spokane, WA | The District at Knitting Factory

8.30 | Boise, ID | Knitting Factory

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez



Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

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