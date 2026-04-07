Ashley Raines & The New West Revue Release New Album VERSŌ

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Ashley Raines & The New West Revue have released VERSŌ, a 10-track album now available on Spotify, Bandcamp, and other streaming platforms. The project continues Raines’ work within what he describes as a “Prairie-Noir” style, combining elements of Americana with a cinematic approach to songwriting.

The album centers on Raines’ baritone vocals and lyric-driven compositions, exploring themes of mortality, redemption, and personal reflection. The release positions itself as a character-driven work, with songs structured around narrative and atmosphere.

Contributors to the album include Don Richmond, Don Teschner, Preston Ott, and Amilia K. Spicer, whose vocals appear throughout the recording. The instrumentation incorporates layered arrangements supporting the album’s tonal and thematic focus.

Track Highlights

Featured tracks include “What Darkness Moves,” “Leave It This Way,” “The Fruits Of Forgiveness,” and “Don’t Make Me Ask.”

The album was produced independently by Raines and is now available across digital platforms.