Allie Colleen to Release Rodeo-Ready Anthem BUCK IT

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Allie Colleen is preparing to release a new single titled BUCK IT, a rodeo-themed anthem, according to a recent announcement.

Allie Colleen delivers a rodeo-ready anthem rooted in grit, heritage and arena-sized attitude with her new single, 'Buck It.' The track nods to legendary bull rider J.B. Mauney, honors Tuff Hedeman's unforgettable 'Taking Care of Business' ride for Lane Frost and name-checks two of the sport's most iconic stages, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and the Calgary Stampede. Bringing the song into the present, professional bull rider Jorden Halvorson is featured in the lyrics and on the single's cover artwork, adding a trailblazing female perspective to a song built for western sports fans.

'In my opinion, this is one of the greatest rodeo anthems of my generation. I'm just saying,' proclaimed Allie Colleen. 'There's something about this song that feels bigger than just music. It carries the kind of energy, grit and resilience that lives inside rodeo culture, the kind that makes you want to turn it up loud, throw your hat on and feel ready for whatever comes next.'

'Buck It' is available today on all streaming platforms at https://sl.cmdshft.com/buckit

Photo Credit: Ryan Waneka



Photo Credit: Ryan Waneka

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...