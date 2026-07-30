Adham Zahran to Release SEQUENCE 9 EP via Dealt With Records

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Adham Zahran is set to release a new EP titled SEQUENCE 9, a companion piece to his earlier Love Connection EP, through Dealt With Records. The collection continues Zahran's exploration of deep house, lo-fi electronica and understated groove, offering tracks suited to both quiet listening and slower moments on the dancefloor.

Intrinsically linked to his earlier Love Connection EP, SEQUENCE 9 feels less like a follow-up rather than the other half of the Love Connection story. Adham Zahran continues to refine his distinctive blend of deep house, lo-fi electronica and understated groove, delivering a collection that's equally suited to solitary listening and the dancefloor's quieter moments.

Across the EP, warm analogue textures, restrained percussion and subtly evolving melodies create an atmosphere that draws the listener inward. There's movement without urgency, depth without excess. While rooted in deep house, SEQUENCE 9 comfortably blurs the boundaries between IDM, ambient, acid, lo-fi and electronica, resulting in a record that rewards close listening as much as repeated plays.

SEQUENCE 9 draws on warm analogue textures and restrained percussion, with Zahran blending deep house with elements of IDM, ambient, acid and lo-fi electronica across the release.

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