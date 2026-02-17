Aaron Hibell Sets 'The SYNCHRONICITY Tour' Ahead of Debut Album

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rising electronic composer and producer Aaron Hibell has announced his debut North American tour, kicking off this April. Spanning 24 dates, the run will see Hibell bring his immersive live show to major cities including Chicago, Austin, Miami, San Francisco, Denver and returning to Los Angeles and New York after 4 in a row sold out nights last fall.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 2/20 at 10am PST, with an exclusive artist presale beginning Thursday, 2/19 at 10am PST. Full tour details and information can be found HERE.

This tour announcement follows his most recent Twitch live stream performance, where he debuted his upcoming album for the first time at an abandoned power plant. Last December, he also released "nocturnal," which capped a slew of 2025 singles, including "morning light," "set me free" with Alex Wann, and "s.o.s."

His upcoming album SYNCHRONICITY is set for release on March 6th this year. He is also featured as part of the lineups of Tomorrowland in Belgium and the 2026 Cercle Festival at France’s National Air and Space Museum.

SYNCHRONICITY TOUR DATES:

04/21/2026 – Toronto, ON – Opera House

04/23/2026 – New York, NY – BK Steel

04/25/2026 – Montreal, QC – SAT

04/28/2026 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

04/30/2026 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

05/01/2026 – Nashville, TN – The Mil

05/05/2026 – Orlando, FL – Celine

05/07/2026 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

05/08/2026 – Jacksonville, FL – Decca Live

05/09/2026 – Miami, FL – Zey Zey - Zaku Stage

06/09/2026 – Denver, CO – Cervantes' Masterpiece

06/11/2026 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

06/12/2026 – Chicago, IL – Outset

06/13/2026 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

06/18/2026 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock

06/19/2026 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall

06/20/2026 – Austin, TX – Brushy Street Commons

06/23/2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

06/24/2026 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

06/25/2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda

06/27/2026 – San Francisco, CA – Regency

07/09/2026 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

07/10/2026 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

07/11/2026 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore

About Aaron Hibell:

Hailing from a small village in the UK, Aaron Hibell crafts electronic music that blends atmospheric textures, intricate rhythms, and layered sonic detail. Hibell began self-releasing his Monastery of Sound mixtape trilogy, refining his sound across three volumes on SoundCloud, before releasing his debut EP, Twilight Zone, and sophomore EP, Astral Projection, independently on his label imprint, all time high.

In spring 2025, Hibell premiered his live show for Cercle in Paris, which led into a sold-out North America and Europe tour in fall 2025, with shows selling out globally and the run culminating in his hometown of London. The tour also subtly introduced his first album. Beyond his own narrative-driven work, Hibell has delivered official remixes for Oklou, Naomi Sharon, Billie Eilish, and a yet-to-be-released but highly anticipated Empire of the Sun rework.

Photo Credit: Jason Renaud