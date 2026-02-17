Aaron Hibell Sets 'The SYNCHRONICITY Tour' Ahead of Debut Album

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 2/20 at 10am PST.
Rising electronic composer and producer Aaron Hibell has announced his debut North American tour, kicking off this April. Spanning 24 dates, the run will see Hibell bring his immersive live show to major cities including Chicago, Austin, Miami, San Francisco, Denver and returning to Los Angeles and New York after 4 in a row sold out nights last fall.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, 2/20 at 10am PST, with an exclusive artist presale beginning Thursday, 2/19 at 10am PST. Full tour details and information can be found HERE.
This tour announcement follows his most recent Twitch live stream performance, where he debuted his upcoming album for the first time at an abandoned power plant. Last December, he also released "nocturnal," which capped a slew of 2025 singles, including "morning light," "set me free" with Alex Wann, and "s.o.s."
His upcoming album SYNCHRONICITY is set for release on March 6th this year. He is also featured as part of the lineups of Tomorrowland in Belgium and the 2026 Cercle Festival at France’s National Air and Space Museum.
04/21/2026 – Toronto, ON – Opera House
04/23/2026 – New York, NY – BK Steel
04/25/2026 – Montreal, QC – SAT
04/28/2026 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
04/30/2026 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
05/01/2026 – Nashville, TN – The Mil
05/05/2026 – Orlando, FL – Celine
05/07/2026 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
05/08/2026 – Jacksonville, FL – Decca Live
05/09/2026 – Miami, FL – Zey Zey - Zaku Stage
06/09/2026 – Denver, CO – Cervantes' Masterpiece
06/11/2026 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
06/12/2026 – Chicago, IL – Outset
06/13/2026 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick
06/18/2026 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock
06/19/2026 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall
06/20/2026 – Austin, TX – Brushy Street Commons
06/23/2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
06/24/2026 – San Diego, CA – Music Box
06/25/2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda
06/27/2026 – San Francisco, CA – Regency
07/09/2026 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
07/10/2026 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
07/11/2026 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore
Hailing from a small village in the UK, Aaron Hibell crafts electronic music that blends atmospheric textures, intricate rhythms, and layered sonic detail. Hibell began self-releasing his Monastery of Sound mixtape trilogy, refining his sound across three volumes on SoundCloud, before releasing his debut EP, Twilight Zone, and sophomore EP, Astral Projection, independently on his label imprint, all time high.
In spring 2025, Hibell premiered his live show for Cercle in Paris, which led into a sold-out North America and Europe tour in fall 2025, with shows selling out globally and the run culminating in his hometown of London. The tour also subtly introduced his first album. Beyond his own narrative-driven work, Hibell has delivered official remixes for Oklou, Naomi Sharon, Billie Eilish, and a yet-to-be-released but highly anticipated Empire of the Sun rework.
Photo Credit: Jason Renaud
